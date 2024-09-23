Amazon’s epic Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal is still available, but not for long

If you’re searching for a new pair of earbuds, don’t miss this incredible deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

It’s only been two months since Samsung announced its latest pair of Pro Buds but that hasn’t stopped Amazon from dealing out a huge bargain. Run to Amazon today to save 23% and bag the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for as little as £169.

That’s a huge £50 off the earbuds’ £219 RRP. You’ll want to hurry though – this is a limited-time deal, so we don’t expect it to hang around for much longer.

As we’ve mentioned, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are Samsung’s latest pair of Pro-level Galaxy Buds, making them the best Samsung has to offer and the perfect companion to any Galaxy phone (as well as any other Android and iOS devices).

The earbuds feature a glossy stem design adorned with Samsung’s Blade Lights and simple touch controls. Both the grey and white models are included in this offer.

The earbuds are equipped with Active Noise Cancellation and an Ambient Mode to block out distractions and let noise back in when needed, such as when you’re waiting for a coffee order or listening out for traffic. Galaxy AI, meanwhile, uses artificial intelligence to adapt the EQ and ANC based on your surroundings.

When it comes to audio performance, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro retain 24-bit/96 kHz high-fidelity audio with help from the Samsung Seamless codec. The earbuds are also equipped with an Enhanced 2-Way Speaker and Dual Amplifier, which Samsung says helps immerse their wearer in the finer details and minimise distortion.

More advanced features include spatial 360 Audio for a more immersive listening experience and real-time language translations when paired with the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphone and Galaxy AI.

