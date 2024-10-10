Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon's epic Echo Dot Prime Day offer is still available

Amazon is still running its epic Prime Day offer on the Echo Dot (5th generation) smart speaker.

The massive Prime Deal Days event has come to an end, but that doesn’t mean the deals have all dried up. Amazon itself is still running deals on some of its own devices.

Take this deal on the Echo Dot (5th generation), for instance. It gets you a sharp little smart speaker for £22.99, which is a massive 58 percent saving on its £54.99 recommended retail price.

It’s a brilliant deal on a great little speaker that we awarded 4.5 out of 5 in our review. “The Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) is now a capable music speaker, as well as a great smart speaker for smart home control and general enquiries,” we noted at the time.

“Overall, this is the best value smart speaker you can buy”.

It looks great, with a similar spherical design to the previous generation. It’s about the shape and size of a baseball – albeit with a flat bottom. There’s a light ring at the bottom of the speaker that glows different colours depending on what the speaker is trying to show you.

The Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) sounds as good as it looks, too. It packs a larger 1.73-inch front firing speaker with more dynamic range than before. There’s much more bass thump to this model.

Amazon has added smart new tap controls this time around, too. Tapping on top of the speaker can silence an alarm, as well as playing and pausing music.

It also packs in Ultrasound Motion Detection, which can be used with the Routines features to do things like turn on your smart lights when motion is detected.

Overall, the Echo Dot (5th generation) is one of our favourite small smart speakers on the market. At this price, you could even buy a couple and pair them up for bolstered stereo sound.

