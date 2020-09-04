Amazon’s epic Echo Dot for 99p deal is back – but only for a limited time

Bargain hunters, gather round – last year’s epic Echo Dot for 99p deal has made its grand return, but it’s only around while stocks last.

The offer is currently available to anyone who pays for a month of Amazon Music Unlimited, meaning that it’ll only set you back £10.98 in total. Given that the standard RRP of the Echo Dot is £49.99, this is an absolute bargain, plus you’ll have a whole library of songs to delve into for a limited time – just be sure to cancel your subscription before the month is over if you don’t want to pay any extra.

Fans of the deal will no doubt remember that when last year’s promotion caught steam, stock of the Echo Dot began to fly off the virtual shelves. So if you want to bag this bargain for yourself, it’s best not to wait around.

Featuring a much needed design change over its predecessor, the third generation Echo Dot is a lot more stylish, similar to the Google Nest Mini. Under the hood, the latest Echo Dot also features an improved speaker to provide a better listening experience.

In our 4.5-star review for the Echo Dot, we detailed: “the new Echo Dot is louder than the old one. Alexa sounds clearer, too. From providing the latest weather to news headlines, the extra clarity is welcome and the new Echo Dot makes Alexa a lot easier to understand. The change also makes voice calls between Echo devices a lot easier to make and understand, too. Given how much the Echo Dot relies on producing speech, the upgraded audio is welcome.”

With an Echo Dot set-up, you can also use your voice to operate a variety of smart home products. For example, with Philips Hue smart lighting, you can simply ask Alexa (Amazon’s smart assistant) to dim the lights or even change to a different mood setting.

The third-gen Echo Dot is still one of our favourite smart speakers to date, and the return of Amazon’s incredible 99p offer makes it an absolute must-buy for anyone looking to build their very own smart home.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

