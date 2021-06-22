Amazon always uses Prime Day to chop a load of money off its own tech, notably its handy Alexa-powered Echo speakers.

While there are deals for Echo Dots on their own, this bundles pairs together a duo of fourth-generation Dots along with a TP-Link Tapo P100 Smart Plug to give you a little smart home starter pack.

Usually, Amazon says, this bundle would set you back £112.97 – however for Prime Day, the price is down to a very wallet-friendly £49.98. This is a saving of £62.99 or 56%.

That’s basically the same price as buying two Echo Dots at their Prime Day prices. But you get a handy smart plug thrown in for good measure.

This smart plug is great for turning older products, like lamps, into smart ones without too much faff. Just plug the device into this plug and you can then control it via Alexa with the Echo Dot.

The Echo Dot is a smaller version of the brand’s flagship Echo, and ideal for fitting into places the larger model wouldn’t. We raved about the Dot in our 4.5/5 star review, praising its fantastic looks, improved controls and good forward-firing speaker.

Our home tech expert David Ludlow summed up the product by saying, “With its new spherical design, the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) is a far more interesting-looking product than the old model, better able to slip into your home without standing out for the wrong reasons.”

GET DEAL: Save big on Echo Dot and smart plug bundle – now £49.98

He continued the verdict of his review by saying “While there’s nothing new about what Alexa can do on this model, Amazon has boosted the audio quality so the occasional bit of music is pretty good and voice replies are really easy to understand. If you’ve got the previous model there’s little reason to upgrade, but for those looking for a new small smart speaker, this is the model to buy.”