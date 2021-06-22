Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s Echo Dot Bundle might be Prime Day’s best deal yet

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

Amazon always uses Prime Day to chop a load of money off its own tech, notably its handy Alexa-powered Echo speakers.

While there are deals for Echo Dots on their own, this bundles pairs together a duo of fourth-generation Dots along with a TP-Link Tapo P100 Smart Plug to give you a little smart home starter pack.

Usually, Amazon says, this bundle would set you back £112.97 – however for Prime Day, the price is down to a very wallet-friendly £49.98. This is a saving of £62.99 or 56%.

That’s basically the same price as buying two Echo Dots at their Prime Day prices. But you get a handy smart plug thrown in for good measure.

This smart plug is great for turning older products, like lamps, into smart ones without too much faff. Just plug the device into this plug and you can then control it via Alexa with the Echo Dot.

Save £300 on this brand new top-of-the-line Samsung Neo QLED

Save £300 on this brand new top-of-the-line Samsung Neo QLED

Deals Kob Monney 5 mins ago
This hidden Prime Day deal on LG’s noise cancelling earbuds is unmissable

This hidden Prime Day deal on LG’s noise cancelling earbuds is unmissable

Deals Thomas Deehan 8 mins ago
Best Prime Day Switch deals: The biggest discounts on Nintendo’s console

Best Prime Day Switch deals: The biggest discounts on Nintendo’s console

Deals Thomas Deehan 57 mins ago
This five-star Samsung TV is one of Prime Day’s best deals

This five-star Samsung TV is one of Prime Day’s best deals

Deals Kob Monney 1 hour ago
Can’t afford Apple AirTags? This Tile Prime Day deal is the next best thing

Can’t afford Apple AirTags? This Tile Prime Day deal is the next best thing

Deals Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Save £200 off this brand new Hisense Dolby Vision 4K TV on Prime Day

Save £200 off this brand new Hisense Dolby Vision 4K TV on Prime Day

Deals Kob Monney 2 hours ago

The Echo Dot is a smaller version of the brand’s flagship Echo, and ideal for fitting into places the larger model wouldn’t. We raved about the Dot in our 4.5/5 star review, praising its fantastic looks, improved controls and good forward-firing speaker.

Our home tech expert David Ludlow summed up the product by saying, “With its new spherical design, the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) is a far more interesting-looking product than the old model, better able to slip into your home without standing out for the wrong reasons.”

GET DEAL: Save big on Echo Dot and smart plug bundle – now £49.98

He continued the verdict of his review by saying “While there’s nothing new about what Alexa can do on this model, Amazon has boosted the audio quality so the occasional bit of music is pretty good and voice replies are really easy to understand. If you’ve got the previous model there’s little reason to upgrade, but for those looking for a new small smart speaker, this is the model to buy.”

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.