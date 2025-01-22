Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s dropped one of the biggest student laptop bargains in months

An already incredibly affordable laptop has just gotten even cheaper, making for a potential student bargain.

The HP Stream 14 usually retails for £249.99, but Amazon is selling it for just £179.99 for a limited time. That’s a 28% discount on an already cheap Windows 11 laptop. It’s a downright student laptop bargain.

This is a particularly student-friendly package, giving you a compact (6.5mm-thin) and lightweight (1.46kg) design, a 14-inch HD display, an efficient Intel Celeron N4120 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, and dual stereo speakers.

Connectivity is solid, too, with two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, an HDMI port for connecting to external displays, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD slot.

Wi-Fi 6 is supported for speedy internet connectivity, while UHD Intel Graphics 600 lets you smoothly stream 4K content, and there’s a 720p HP True Vision HD camera for video calls. HP Fast Charge, meanwhile, will get you from empty to 50% charge in around 45 minutes.

Also supplied is a 12 month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription, which gives you a year of full access to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Publisher and Access, with 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage.

Throw in a cool Indigo Blue finish, and you can see why we’re putting this forward as a great option for students – especially at this new lower price.

We haven’t reviewed this latest model of the HP Stream 14 on TrustedReviews, but a solid Amazon customer rating of 4.2 out of 5 from 450 ratings should provide reassurance.

If you’re looking for something different from your cheap laptop, check out our Best Budget Laptop 2025 round-up. HP provides two of our picks, which is a further sign that this is a brand to trust when you’re looking to save money.

