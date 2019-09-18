Amazon’s brought back this stellar Prime Day Kindle deal for a limited time

Back in July, lucky shoppers were able to snag the all-new Kindle for the ridiculously low price of just £49.99. For one day only, Amazon has seen fit to resurrect the deal so you better act fast.

Buy now: All-new Kindle for just £49.99 (down from £69.99)

Crack the spine on this exceptional offer straight from Amazon and open up your very own virtual library by owning the latest generation of Kindle for a discounted rate.

Usually retailing at £69.99, Amazon has taken a £20 chunk off the price tag, making the Kindle just £49.99 for the next thirteen hours – the lowest price it’s ever been we might add. That’s right, the Kindle will only be at this new low price until midnight tonight, so be quick.

The latest generation of the Amazon e-reader, the all-new Kindle sits as the lower tier model that foregoes some of the features found in the likes of the Paperwhite and Oasis variants. That said, with the 2019 edition featuring an all-new built-in front light, the differences between each model are minimal, making the entry-level Kindle a more affordable and appealing choice.

With the previously mentioned front light, your reading hours just got a whole lot more nocturnal, allowing you to read wherever and at whatever time you like. The front light is easily adjustable too, offering as much light as you need to read comfortably.

Boasting a 167 ppi display, the Kindle offers a like-paper experience even with the front light switched on, avoiding the blinding glare of glass screened tablets. Unlike a tablet, the Kindle also takes you away from the distractions found in having multiple apps on one device, allowing you to completely switch off and get caught up in the words you’re reading.

Its battery is also far more superior than a tablet counterpart, running for weeks, giving you the chance to plough through a couple of books at a time before its in need of a charge.

Get exactly what you want out of reading with this easily portable device and enjoy the freedom to alter text size, as well as highlighting favourite passages and looking up definitions, all from the heart of the book itself.

Keep an ever-expanding library in your pocket and buy the latest gen Kindle today for just £49.99, down from £69.99, before it goes back up to its full price at the end of the day.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

