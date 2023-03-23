 large image

Amazon’s brand new QLED Fire TV already has a price drop

Jon Mundy

Amazon’s brand new QLED Fire TV set has already received a hefty price cut.

The online retail behemoth only announced its latest TV set this week, but it’s hit the ground running with an instant deal. You can currently buy this 55-inch 4K TV set for £499 rather than the usual £749.99.

That’s a £250 saving, or 33% off the RRP. Amazon really isn’t hanging around with this one.

And yes, the company is offering similar savings on the rest of its new TV range. If you’d prefer a smaller TV, both the 43-inch and 50-inch TVs have a similar 30-something percent discount right now, as does the range-topping 65-inch model.

Whichever model you choose, you’re getting an Amazon-built Omni QLED TV set with a 4K Ultra HD output and support for HDR 10+, Dolby Vision IQ, and HFG.

In case you missed our explainer, QLED stands for Quantum dot LED. It’s a form of LCD technology that features a backlight shining into a Quantum Dot filter to produce its colours. The result is an extremely high luminance (QLED TVs get really bright), accurate colours, and a strong contrast ratio (the range between very dark and very light).

As the name suggests, Fire TV is built into these TV sets. This means you’re getting Amazon’s familiar smart interface and Alexa connectivity, granting easy access to streaming content. Amazon’s Ambient Experience can display artwork when you’re not watching TV.

All in all, the Amazon QLED Fire TV at this price is looking to be a bit of a steal.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy
Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

