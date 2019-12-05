Amazon’s Black Friday Fitbit Versa deal is still live, but not for long

One of our favourite Black Friday deals – Amazon’s massive £72 price drop on the Fitbit Versa smartwatch – is still available on the site, but there’s no telling when it’ll expire.

At just £127.99 (as opposed to £199.99), not only is the Fitbit Versa now one of the most affordable smartwatch/fitness trackers on the market, but with this current offer, you can be assured that the price has never been cheaper.

Fitbit Versa Deal Fitbit Versa Health & Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate Sensor – Grey For a limited time only, Amazon's brought back its fantastic Black Friday offer on the affordably stylish Fitbit Versa smartwatch, getting you just that bit close to your fitness goals without having to break the bank.

Taking a look at the Fitbit Versa’s price history on Amazon, you’ll notice that the device hasn’t been anywhere near this cheap since Prime Day, where it dropped to the low £130’s.

Now, we are aware that the Versa’s recent successor, the Fitbit Versa 2, is also still on offer, but for sheer value for money, it’s the original smartwatch that’s a better bet. Unless you’re dead set on listening to your Deezer playlists locally on the watch itself, there isn’t much reason to upgrade yet.

Blending Fitbit’s fitness tracking expertise with the traditional benefits of a smartwatch, the Fitbit Versa just about nails the union whilst also looking fairly stylish in the process.

While it might seem mundane, one of our favourite features of the Versa is its ‘up to six day’ battery life, which, leaves the fair majority of smartwatches in the dust. Take it from someone who’s reviewed his fair share, you’ll be lucky if you can get more than two days out of them.

In our review for the Versa, we noted that: “in many ways, the £199.99 Fitbit Versa is an improvement on the £279.99 Ionic. It’s far better-looking, more lifestyle-friendly and has a similar feature-set – and all of this comes wrapped up in a device that costs significantly less money.”

Given that the Versa’s initial £199.99 RRP was already a selling point, being able to nab the same smartwatch for a fraction of the price just seems to good to be true. With that in mind, we can’t imagine that Amazon will peddle this offer for too long, so if it tickles your fitness fancy, be sure to pick one up while you still can.

