Amazon’s big-sounding Echo speaker has over 50% off

You can currently get one of our favourite smart speakers, the five-star Amazon Echo (4th Gen), for an absolute bargain in this early Big Deal Days offer.

Save a massive £60 and get the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) for a steal at just £49.99 in this limited time deal from Amazon.

Get the top-rated Amazon Echo (4th Gen) for just £49.99 in this early Big Deal Days offer from Amazon.

The Amazon Echo (4th Gen) is a powerful speaker that’s able to deliver rich, detailed sound and even supports lossless HD audio from certain streaming services such as Amazon Music HD.

Although it’s an Amazon device, you don’t have to worry about being tied into Amazon’s ecosystem, as the Echo still supports streaming from other platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer. 

Naturally as an Echo device, Amazon’s Alexa assistant is built-in so you can control the smart speaker with just your voice. Ask Alexa to do anything from read you the headlines, check the weather, set alarms and more.  

Investing in an Amazon Echo is the easiest way to smarten up your home, thanks to its built-in smart hub which allows you to pair and control Zigbee and Matter-compatible appliances via voice command. 

Alexa also allows you to set your own routines with the Echo and any paired compatible smart appliances. For example, Alexa can turn on the light and read you the day’s headlines and weather when you wake up in the morning. 

For additional peace of mind, the Echo is fitted with privacy protection features including a ‘microphone off’ button that electronically disconnects the microphones. Users also have total control over their voice recordings and can view, listen or delete them at any time via the Alexa app.

We gave the Amazon Echo a perfect five-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow simply hailing the device as “the best smart speaker available today.”

Now boasting a massive 55% discount, this deal on the top-rated Amazon Echo (4th Gen) is seriously worth snapping up.

