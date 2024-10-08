Amazon’s best smart home bundle just made a comeback

If you’re looking to smarten up your home this autumn, Amazon’s smart home starter kit bundle is for you.

The bundle, which includes the latest Echo Dot smart speaker and a Philips Hue White Smart LED light bulb, is the perfect way to brighten up your home with the help of Amazon’s popular Alexa voice assistant.

Amazon has reduced the price of its Echo Dot (5th generation) and Philips Hue starter kit down to just £27.99 in the retailer's October sale.

Was £68.98

£27.99 View Deal

This bundle would usually cost you £68.98. However, shop today and you can bag the starter kit for as little as £27.99. That’s a huge £40.99 saving thanks to Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.

As with all of the offers in this sale, you will need an Amazon Prime membership to get in on the fun. Thankfully, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial if you haven’t tried Prime yet. You can access this deal and many others for free by signing up today.

Is the Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) worth buying?

Better audio and new tap controls Pros Improved audio

Looks great

Improved tap controls Cons No 3.5mm audio output

The 5th generation Amazon Echo Dot is Amazon’s newest and best-sounding Echo Dot yet, making it a capable music speaker, as well as a fantastic smart speaker for controlling your home devices and answering questions.

You can ask Alexa to play music, tell you about the weather, set timers and more – all without lifting a finger. Of course, you can also use the voice assistant to control the lighting with your new Philips Hue bulb. This means you no longer need to get up to switch the lights off or dim them to your liking.

Built-in Eero means you can turn your Echo into a Wi-Fi extender with a compatible device, while the Echo Dot includes a physical microphone off button for all the privacy and reassurance you need when not interacting with the assistant.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) review.

