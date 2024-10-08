Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s best smart home bundle just made a comeback

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking to smarten up your home this autumn, Amazon’s smart home starter kit bundle is for you

The bundle, which includes the latest Echo Dot smart speaker and a Philips Hue White Smart LED light bulb, is the perfect way to brighten up your home with the help of Amazon’s popular Alexa voice assistant. 

Save 59% on the ultimate smart home starter kit

Save 59% on the ultimate smart home starter kit

Amazon has reduced the price of its Echo Dot (5th generation) and Philips Hue starter kit down to just £27.99 in the retailer’s October sale. Save a huge £40.99 when you pick up this deal today.

  • Amazon
  • Was £68.98
  • £27.99
View Deal

This bundle would usually cost you £68.98. However, shop today and you can bag the starter kit for as little as £27.99. That’s a huge £40.99 saving thanks to Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. 

As with all of the offers in this sale, you will need an Amazon Prime membership to get in on the fun. Thankfully, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial if you haven’t tried Prime yet. You can access this deal and many others for free by signing up today

Is the Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) worth buying? 

Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) hero
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Better audio and new tap controls

Pros

  • Improved audio
  • Looks great
  • Improved tap controls

Cons

  • No 3.5mm audio output

The 5th generation Amazon Echo Dot is Amazon’s newest and best-sounding Echo Dot yet, making it a capable music speaker, as well as a fantastic smart speaker for controlling your home devices and answering questions. 

You can ask Alexa to play music, tell you about the weather, set timers and more – all without lifting a finger. Of course, you can also use the voice assistant to control the lighting with your new Philips Hue bulb. This means you no longer need to get up to switch the lights off or dim them to your liking. 

Built-in Eero means you can turn your Echo into a Wi-Fi extender with a compatible device, while the Echo Dot includes a physical microphone off button for all the privacy and reassurance you need when not interacting with the assistant. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) review

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers:

You might like…

High-end gaming laptops don’t get much cheaper than this

High-end gaming laptops don’t get much cheaper than this

Lewis Painter 7 mins ago
Ninja’s knife-sharpener just dropped to an unbeatable price

Ninja’s knife-sharpener just dropped to an unbeatable price

Jessica Gorringe 39 mins ago
iPads can’t compete with this Galaxy Tab S9 FE bundle

iPads can’t compete with this Galaxy Tab S9 FE bundle

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
Every runner needs to see this limited time Amazon deal

Every runner needs to see this limited time Amazon deal

Kob Monney 1 hour ago
This is the only iPhone power bank you should buy right now

This is the only iPhone power bank you should buy right now

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
This robot vacuum price cut finally lets you put your feet up

This robot vacuum price cut finally lets you put your feet up

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words