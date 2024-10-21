Amazon’s Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal just got even better

Last week we discovered that the premium Apple Watch Ultra 2 was at its lowest price in the last 30 days on Amazon but now it’s seeing an even bigger price drop.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is currently just £676 in this limited time deal from Amazon, which is a massive £123 off its usual price.

Was £799

Now £676 View Deal

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is currently the most advanced and premium Apple Watch available and boasts a long lasting battery life, excellent durability and insightful tools for tracking health and fitness data.

Powered by Apple’s S9 chip, the Watch Ultra 2 is not only fast and accurate in its tracking, but it also boasts a super-bright always-on display and the useful double tap gesture which allows you to interact with your watch simply by double tapping your thumb and index finger together on your watch-wearing hand.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 makes it especially easy to keep an eye on your health and fitness metrics, thanks to the numerous fitted sensors and pre-installed apps. Users can take an at-home ECG, receive notifications for irregular heart rates and track their workout progress all in an instant.

There’s also Training Load where you can receive helpful insights on how your workouts are affecting your body and the Vitals app offers you a better understanding of your daily health status.

Plus with Fall and Crash Detection, you can be connected with emergency services in the event of a hard fall or a serious car crash.

With an IP6X dust resistance and WR100 rating, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is both dust-tight and swim proof for up to 100m of water. Not only that but with an EN13319 official certification, it can also withstand recreational scuba diving in up to 40m of water.

We gave the Apple Watch Ultra 2 a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with our reviewer concluding “it’s a powerful workout tracker and decent outdoors watch, that’s just as good day-to-day.”

He continues: “it’s also the best Apple Watch you can buy.”

Whether you’re a keen runner, swimmer or hiker, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a powerful companion for iPhone users that allows you to keep on track of your health and fitness data.