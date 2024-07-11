Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s already dropped a Prime Day-level deal on the PlayStation Portal

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon’s Prime Day sales event doesn’t officially kick off until next week, but it’s already dropped a top deal on the red hot PlayStation Portal.

The online retailer is selling Sony’s handheld game streaming device for £179 right now. For some reason the listing states that this is a 4% saving on a £186.03 RRP, but the last time we checked Sony was selling its baby for £199.

That’s more like a 10% discount, unless my GCSE-level maths fails me.

Save 10% on the PlayStation Portal

Save 10% on the PlayStation Portal

The PlayStation Portal is selling at a 10% discount on Amazon right now.

  • Amazon
  • Save 10%
  • Now £179
View Deal

This is for a product that has been selling like hotcakes since its launch in November. It’s easy to see why. Our reviewed gave it a 4 out of 5 review, calling it “a brilliant Remote Play device”.

It’s not the full PS Vita follow-up we’re all secretly craving, but it does do a bang up job of taking the gaming goodness of your PS5 console and beaming it onto a compact 8-inch FHD+ LCD display.

The beauty of this being an official Sony product is that the control sections either side of that display are essentially a DualSense controller split in half. this means you get the same high-quality controls, including those inimitable haptic trigger buttons.

We reckon that the PlayStation Portal has another chapter to come, and that it’ll get even better over time. If Sony doesn’t add the ability to stream games independently of your PS5, we’ll be surprised. The capabilities are right there, and like we said, the Portal has been a hit.

In other words, the PlayStation Portal is a safe purchase for the future, especially at this new cut price.

You might like…

This discounted Switch OLED comes with three free games

This discounted Switch OLED comes with three free games

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
This Galaxy S24 Ultra competitor is now significantly cheaper

This Galaxy S24 Ultra competitor is now significantly cheaper

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
Motorola’s latest flagship foldable just got even better

Motorola’s latest flagship foldable just got even better

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
Stock up on Game Pass with this three-month deal

Stock up on Game Pass with this three-month deal

Jon Mundy 24 hours ago
Samsung’s QLED TV deal is a no-brainer 4K upgrade

Samsung’s QLED TV deal is a no-brainer 4K upgrade

Chris Smith 2 days ago
You don’t need Prime to get Amazon’s latest laptop bargain

You don’t need Prime to get Amazon’s latest laptop bargain

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words