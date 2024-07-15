Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s already discounted the most colourful Echo before Prime Day

Jon Mundy

Amazon has dropped its most colourful Echo speaker ahead of the big Prime Day deals event.

Prime Day kicks off tomorrow, but the deals have already started flowing under the Prime Day Early Access Deal label. This particular early deal gets you the Echo Dot Kids (5th generation) for £29.99, which is a 54% saving on the £64.99 RRP.

Save 54% on the Echo Dot Kids (5th generation)

The Echo Dot Kids (5th generation) is being offered at a 54% discount on for Amazon Prime Day 2024.

This is essentially the same device as the globe-shaped Echo Dot, but with a cute and colourful owl or dragon finish that will appeal to younger listeners. You also get an improved two-year guarantee and a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+.

Amazon Kids+, in case you missed it, is a digital subscription designed for kids aged between three and 12. It gets you access to kid-friendly Audible books, interactive games and educational Alexa skills.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s parental controls allow you to set Alexa up to offer kid-friendly responses, as well as to filter out songs with explicit lyrics. This can be initiated on a regular Echo Dot speaker of course, but if you don’t have one to hand we’d recommend picking one of these up for the extra perks.

Our reviewer awarded the Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th generation) 4.5 out of 5, concluding that “if you don’t have a spare speaker and want your kids to have access to Alexa, then the Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th generation) is a brilliant choice.”

