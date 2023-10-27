Amazon’s 43-inch 4K Fire TV is now outrageously cheap

If you’re on the hunt for an affordable 43-inch TV then look no further than the incredible deal Amazon is currently running for its budget Fire TV set.

Amazon has just reduced the price of its entry-level Fire TV 4-Series set, letting you nab the 4K 43-inch TV for just £299.99 instead of its original RRP of £429.99.

There are plenty of great affordable 43-inch TVs out there but very few can offer the same level of smarts and functionality that Amazon’s 4-Series can. This thing has been built from the ground up with streaming in mind, so if you love nothing more than binging the latest series after a long day of work then this is easily one of the better TVs you can buy, especially at this price.

Admittedly, the 43-inch 4-Series has been cheaper in the past. At it’s absolute lowest, the set went for £119.99 as a brief lightning deal during Prime Day earlier this year. Because that was a Prime Day offer however, I don’t expect the price to drop quite so low again until next year’s sale, which is still quite far out on the calendar.

Plus, comparatively speaking, £299.99 is still a bargain against the other 43-inch TV deals currently available right now, and because this set runs on Amazon’s Fire TV UI, you don’t have to worry about buying any extra streaming devices at the checkout. It’s all built-in and ready to go once you set it up.

Is the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K43N400U worth buying?

A budget 4K TV with a few smart perks Pros HDMI 2.1 and eARC

Fire TV apps and smarts

Voice control remote Cons 8W stereo speakers

Limited brightness control

Fire TV interface is a little unintuitive

Competitively-priced TV screen

Packs in Fire TV platform, 4K resolution, and smart features

Voice Remote included

Single HDMI 2.1 port

Easy assembly

Alexa Voice Remote with shortcuts to major streaming services

4K resolution with HDR10 and HLG support

Fast input lag with game mode

Consistent brightness and good color accuracy in picture quality

eARC support for two-way soundbar control

After putting out plenty of TV accessories for years, Amazon finally cut out the middle man with its ‘Series’ range of TVs which do away with the need for any additional streaming tech as they come with the Fire TV system built-in. This means that from the jump, you’ll be greeted with latest much watch shows and movies, as well as quick access to dive straight back into your most recent watch.

There’s a lot to like about the 4-Series in particular as despite its budget price, it still includes a HDMI 2.1 port which is great for gamers looking to make the most out of their next-gen consoles, and the included voice control remote makes it incredibly easy to get straight to the content you want to watch. The TV is lew down somewhat by speakers that don’t quite match up with the competition, but you can always pick up a soundbar down the line to remedy this issue.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K43N400U review

