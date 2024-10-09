Amazon US has the Fire TV Soundbar at its lowest price this year

If you’re looking for a sound deal – both literally and figuratively – on Prime Day, then look no further than the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar.

Amazon US is selling its own-branded Fire TV Soundbar for a very agreeable price of $94.99. That’s a 21% saving on the $119.99 asking price.

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to access these savings and you’ll get rapid delivery at no extra cost. Amazon is predicting Tuesday October 15 as delivery date if you order today.

The soundbar is notable for its compact design, which is just over 60cm wide, making it a great accompaniment for a second TV in the bedroom, for instance.

It’s also Fire TV ready, meaning you can control either a Fire TV-branded television or Fire Stick and the soundbar volume with a single remote. However, it’s not a replacement for a Fire TV Stick/Cube as it doesn’t include the Fire OS. So, think of this as a companion for your Fire TV-enabled set or media player. It’ll also work just fine with other smart TV ecosystems if you’re looking to save money on a well-performing smartphone.

Just to be clear, Amazon points out: “This is an audio only soundbar. It is not Alexa enabled and does not support Alexa Home Theater. A Fire TV streaming media player or smart TV is required to access the Fire TV experience.”

There’s support for DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio for immersive, room filling sound, rich bass and clear dialogue. The Fire TV Soundbar offers easy set-up as plugging into the HDMI output will automatically transfer the TV audio to the soundbar, while it’s also easy to stream audio via Bluetooth from a companion mobile device, via quick pairing.

