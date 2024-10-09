Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon US has the Fire TV Soundbar at its lowest price this year

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re looking for a sound deal – both literally and figuratively – on Prime Day, then look no further than the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar.

Amazon US is selling its own-branded Fire TV Soundbar for a very agreeable price of $94.99. That’s a 21% saving on the $119.99 asking price.

Save 21% on the Fire TV Soundbar from Amazon

Save 21% on the Fire TV Soundbar from Amazon

Amazon US is selling its Fire TV Soundbar for $94.99 instead of £119.99. It’s a great companion for your Fire TV media streamer.

  • Amazon
  • Was $119.99
  • Now $94.99
View Deal

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to access these savings and you’ll get rapid delivery at no extra cost. Amazon is predicting Tuesday October 15 as delivery date if you order today.

The soundbar is notable for its compact design, which is just over 60cm wide, making it a great accompaniment for a second TV in the bedroom, for instance.

It’s also Fire TV ready, meaning you can control either a Fire TV-branded television or Fire Stick and the soundbar volume with a single remote. However, it’s not a replacement for a Fire TV Stick/Cube as it doesn’t include the Fire OS. So, think of this as a companion for your Fire TV-enabled set or media player. It’ll also work just fine with other smart TV ecosystems if you’re looking to save money on a well-performing smartphone.

Just to be clear, Amazon points out: “This is an audio only soundbar. It is not Alexa enabled and does not support Alexa Home Theater. A Fire TV streaming media player or smart TV is required to access the Fire TV experience.”

There’s support for DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio for immersive, room filling sound, rich bass and clear dialogue. The Fire TV Soundbar offers easy set-up as plugging into the HDMI output will automatically transfer the TV audio to the soundbar, while it’s also easy to stream audio via Bluetooth from a companion mobile device, via quick pairing.

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers:

You might like…

One of this year’s top Android phones is cheaper than a base iPhone

One of this year’s top Android phones is cheaper than a base iPhone

Chris Smith 32 mins ago
Amazon’s Prime sale just fixed the Pixel Tablet’s biggest problem

Amazon’s Prime sale just fixed the Pixel Tablet’s biggest problem

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
GoPro Hero 10 for just £199? Rude not to

GoPro Hero 10 for just £199? Rude not to

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Best October Prime Day Headphone Deals: Offers from Apple, Sony and more

Best October Prime Day Headphone Deals: Offers from Apple, Sony and more

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
Acer’s budget gaming laptop is now more affordable than ever

Acer’s budget gaming laptop is now more affordable than ever

Lewis Painter 4 hours ago
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds FE are just £49 this October Prime Day

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds FE are just £49 this October Prime Day

Jessica Gorringe 4 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words