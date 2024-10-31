Amazon US has dropped a Black Friday-level iPad Air M2 deal early

The iPad Air 2 is perhaps the best-looking Apple tablet out there with a brilliant display, super-fast Wi-Fi and all-day battery life. Now you can save $99.

Amazon is selling the iPad Air with M2, an 11-inch display and 256GB of storage for just $599.99, which is $99.01 off the $699 asking price for this brilliant tablet.

$99 off the 2024 iPad Air with M2 Amazon has knocked a significant amount off the 2024 iPad Air model, which has the powerful M2 chip and access to Apple Intelligence. Amazon

Was $699

Now $599.99 View Deal

This is the Wi-Fi only model and there are a range of colours you can select, including starlight, blue, space grey and purple. Prime members will also get fast and free delivery at no extra cost. The deal on this iPad is remarkable because it’s a 2024 model that’s only been on sale for a few months.

The presence of the M2 chip means you’ll have the power needed to enjoy some of the best forthcoming Apple Intelligence features via iPadOS 18 updates coming down the pipeline. The 2024 release date will mean you’ll also be guaranteed access to software updates for years to come. Our reviewer said this chip is “incredibly powerful and can breeze through most tasks”.

This iPad is the middle child in the iPad range, sitting above the standard iPad and below the iPad Pro range. We gave this model a 4.5 star score from a possible 5 in July this year, with our reviewer concluding “an excellent tablet doesn’t have to be exciting.”

In his verdict, Max Parker wrote: “The iPad Air 2024 isn’t the most exciting iPad in Apple’s range. It lacks the stunning display and flagship M4 chip of the Pro, as well as the tempting price of the base iPad 10. However, sometimes the best choice isn’t the most exciting and for many the iPad Air 2024 is the perfect iPad.”