Amazon US has an iPad Mini deal for the ages

Chris Smith

If you’ve been waiting until the October iteration of Prime Day to buy a tablet, Amazon US has a supreme deal on the Apple iPad mini (6th generation).

Right now you can save $150 on the iPad Mini 6, which brings the price down from $499.99 to £349.99. That’s a 30% saving overall.

This model is Wi-Fi only and comes with 64 GB of storage. You can also choose from four attractive colours; including space gray, starlight, purple and pink.

You’ll also benefit from same-day Prime delivery, depending on where you live in the United States, with free returns if the iPad isn’t to your liking.

This iPad model has an 8.3-inch liquid retina display with a 2266 x 1488 resolution, as well as support for HDR. There’s the Apple A15 chipset handling the heavy lifting, as well as 12-megapixel cameras on both the front and back of the device.

The iPad mini 6 was originally revealed in late 2021, but you’ll still get access to iPadOS 18, which is now available to download. And it was one of the first iPads to adopt the USB-C standard for charging.

This model introduced a long-awaited redesign for the iPad mini range and it was a hit for our reviewer, who gave it a four star score. He praised the great new design, the compatibility with Apple Pencil, the speed chipset and more.

He concluded: “The iPad Mini 6 isn’t going to be for everyone; however, it’s a lovely little tablet that sits in an arena where it has virtually no competition. If a small tablet is what you’re looking for then this remains the best option in 2023.”

