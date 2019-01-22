Navigating all of Amazon’s best deals can be an almost impossible task. Here to help, we’ve created a definitive list detailing the best Amazon UK deals.

But before you dive into the deals, don’t forget to sign up to a free 30-day Prime trial if you’re not already a member. This’ll let you sample a whole host of useful benefits during the busiest shopping time of the year. Best of which is expedited delivery so you can get those bargains that much faster. There’s no requirement to continue with your Prime membership after the first month either.

We’ll get straight to the deals as to not slow you down. You can also get to using these handy shortcut links below to jump to the relevant content.



Jump to Amazon UK Deals:

Amazon devices | Laptops | TVs | Electric Toothbrushes | Drones | Soundbars | Bluetooth Speakers | Headphones | Cameras | Tablets | Fitness Trackers | Toys & Lego | Smart Home | BBQs | Coffee Machines | Vacuum Cleaners | Smartphones | Computing

All deals were correct at time of publication but can quickly change. Act fast to snap up a bargain.

Amazon Deals UK – Amazon Devices Deals

Currently until January 31 2019, you can save 25% off a range of accessories for Amazon’s devices, including Kindle and Fire cases, Alexa remote upgrades for your Fire TV Stick and official stands for your Echo devices. Simply use code NEWYEAR25 at checkout. You can view the range of eligible accessories here.

Best Amazon Echo Deals Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) This stylish update to the original Amazon Echo now comes with a delicious £35 saving right out of the gate.

Best Echo Plus (2nd Gen) Deals All-new Echo Plus (2nd gen), Charcoal Fabric + Philips Hue White bulb E27 Similar to the previous Echo Plus, the 2nd gen model also includes a Zigbee hub to control your smart home but this time around the device also has 360-degree speaker. Throw in the fact that you're also getting a Philips Hue White Bulb absolutely free and you've got one tasty preorder deal.

Best Amazon Echo Dot Deals All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric The Echo Dot was always great value for money but with its new design, the Dot is finally as visually appealing as the Google Home Mini, making it a serious contender as your go-to smart speaker.

Best Echo Show (2nd Gen) Deals All-New Echo Show (2nd Gen), Black + Free Philips Hue White Bulb E27 The Echo Show was always a great product but it was hindered by lacklustre design. Not anymore. The all-new second gen Echo Show features a larger screen and a gorgeous fabric cover to make it seamlessly blend in with the decor of your home. This bundle also includes a free Philips Hue White Bulb.

Best Amazon Echo Spot Deals Amazon Echo Spot As the cheapest Amazon Echo with a screen, the Echo Spot is a solid choice for anyone on a budget – even better now that it's at the lowest price it has ever been with a swish £30 discount.

Best Echo Sub Deals Echo Sub Ever felt as if your Echo devices could do with a little more bass? Amazon seeks to solve that issue with the Echo Sub – a dedicated subwoofer to give your music the oomph it deserves.

(Back to top)

Best Amazon Smart Plug Deals Amazon Smart Plug Bypassing the need for a smart home hub or even an Echo device, the Amazon Smart Plug goes straight to the source (pun most definitely intended). This nifty little device will turn your sockets into Alexa-controlled outlets with ease.

Best Echo Input Deals Echo Input Taking the core concept of the original Echo Dot and stripping it down to its bare-bones, the Echo Input does the devilishly simple job of turning your regular everyday speaker into a smart speaker, powered by Alexa.

Best Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Deal Fire 7 Tablet A great value tablet has gotten even cheaper with added Alexa.

(Back to top)

Amazon UK Deals – Laptop Deals

(Back to top)

Amazon UK Deals – TV Deals

(Back to top)

Amazon UK Deals – Electric Toothbrush Deals

(Back to top)

Amazon UK Deals – Drone Deals

(Back to top)

Amazon UK Deals – Soundbar Deals

(Back to top)

Amazon UK Deals – Speaker Deals

(Back to top)

Amazon UK Deals – Headphones Deals

(Back to top)

Amazon UK Deals – Camera Deals

(Back to top)

Amazon UK Deals – Tablet Deals

(Back to top)

Amazon UK Deals – Fitness Tracker Deals

(Back to top)

Amazon UK Deals – Toys & Lego Deals

(Back to top)

Amazon UK Deals – Smart Home Deals

(Back to top)

Amazon UK Deals – BBQ Deals

(Back to top)

Amazon UK Deals – Coffee Deals



(Back to top)

Amazon UK Deals – Vacuum Cleaner Deals

(Back to top)

Amazon UK Deals – Smartphone Deals

(Back to top)

Amazon UK Deals – Computing Deals

Amazon Prime – What you need to know

Amazon Prime Wardrobe

With its Prime Wardrobe benefit, you can now pick between three to eight items of eligible clothing items to ‘try before you buy’.

These are then sent to you free of charge, with no upfront cost, where you then have seven days to try them out. A pre-paid bag makes it easy to return the items you don’t want, and you’ll then only be charged for the items you want to keep. It’s an innovative approach, with many shoppers already making use of cheap and easy returns to try out fashion from online retailers. The big change here is not having to pay anything upfront and then worry about getting a refund.

To celebrate the launch, Amazon has a promotion where you can save £5 if you choose to keep Prime Wardrobe items between £100 to £199.99. If you keep £200 or more of Prime Wardrobe items, you’ll save £20. You can find out more about the Prime Wardrobe promotion here.

Free: Sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial

Expedited delivery

Quick delivery is still very welcome, mind you. You can get unlimited one-day delivery across millions of items, and in certain areas you can even get same day delivery and 1 or 2-hour delivery through Prime, for absolutely nothing.

If you order a lot and are in a hurry, this alone can make Prime membership worthwhile. We’ve lost count the number of times we’ve had to rely on speedy delivery to get us out of a bind.

Prime Video

Then there’s Prime Video, which features streaming movies, like Paddington 2, and TV shows including plenty of Amazon Originals exclusives like The Tick, The Man in the High Castle and of course The Grand Tour. There’s something for everyone.

Prime Reading

If you’re more of a reader than a watcher, there’s Prime Reading that gives you access to a rotating catalogue of eBooks, comics and magazines as part of your membership. You also get advanced access to editors’ picks each month. These are free books available early.

Prime Music

For music fans, there’s Amazon Prime Music, which has a catalogue of 2 million songs ad-free. This isn’t to be confused with Amazon Prime Music Unlimited, however, as this is a separate subscription service with 40 million songs. There’s a 4 months for £0.99 promotion if you fancy trying that out.

Twitch Prime

Twitch Prime gets you in-game loot every month and ad-free Twitch streaming on the popular gaming service.

Prime Early Access

You also get early access to Lightning Deals as a Prime member, giving you an all-important head start against other bargain hunters. Amazon Family gets you 20% off grocery essentials like nappies and baby food, so great value if you’re a new parent.

Unlimited photo storage

You also get unlimited free photo storage as part of your membership. Fantastic news if you’re running out of storage space on your phone or computer, and a great way to back up those all-important memories.

Prime exclusive Audible trial

If you’re a Prime member, you can also take out a free 90-day Audible trial. Audible is all about audio books and as part of your membership you get credit for one free audiobook every month. You also have access to free audio shows and unlimited listening to original, short audio programmes.

You also get 60% off selected audiobooks. Every audiobook you buy is yours to keep even if you stop your membership. You’re able to listen on a range of devices including mobile and desktop apps, and through your Kindle Fire, Amazon Echo or Fire TV.

Membership costs £7.99 a month once the 90-day trial is over.

Amazon Household

You can also share your Amazon Prime account with a second adult as part of an Amazon Household. We don’t mean just giving your other half your Amazon account password either. They can have their own Amazon account but you share the benefits of your Amazon Prime account, including digital content and expedited delivery.

If you want to set up an Amazon Household, have a read of our guide.

Premier League and other sports (in the future)

Amazon announced it has acquired the rights to broadcast certain Premier League football games in 2019 exclusively for Prime Members. Expect Amazon to bolster its offerings even more in the future to add even more reasons to sign up to Prime.

Amazon Prime Student

If you’re fortunate to still be living the student life, you also get a host of Amazon Prime benefits with Prime Student. Not only do you get 50% off the cost of a Prime membership, you get extra discounts like 10% off textbooks, fashion and other sections of Amazon. You can see all of the Amazon Prime Student benefits and take out a free 6-month trial here.

(Back to top)

Amazon UK Deals – How to spot a good deal

Use a Chrome extension like Keepa or, if you’re not a Chrome user, a site like CamelCamelCamel. Both of these are Amazon price trackers that let you see the Amazon price history on products – you can see an example above. That’s great if you want to see if a price has genuinely dropped and if you’re getting a properly good deal.

Of the two, Keepa is our favourite as you don’t even have to navigate away from the Amazon Product page. It’s embedded right there for you as you browse around Amazon, instantly letting you see if you’re getting a product for a low price. As prices tend to fluctuate, you’ll have to make a judgement call if now is the right time to snap one up.

If it’s not the lowest price it’s ever been, but it’s not been discounted for a long time, it could still be a good time to jump in. You might also actually need a product right now, so that will also help with the decision. It can be easy to dilly-dally on a decision, but at the end of the day, it’s a personal decision when to dive in.

Amazon Warehouse Deals

Don’t forget about Amazon Warehouse deals, which offer discounts on used or open box items. Here, Amazon “test the functional and physical condition of each item and give the product a specific grade before selling it.” Amazon’s satisfaction guarantee still applies, so you don’t lose any of the protections you usually get through regular Amazon purchases.

All of this can make it difficult to spot all of the best deals – or at least those that might appeal to you. That’s why we’ve created this page to keep you updated with some of the best deals broken down by different product categories.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.