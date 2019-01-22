Trending:

Richard Easton

Navigating all of Amazon’s best deals can be an almost impossible task. Here to help, we’ve created a definitive list detailing the best Amazon UK deals.

But before you dive into the deals, don’t forget to sign up to a free 30-day Prime trial if you’re not already a member. This’ll let you sample a whole host of useful benefits during the busiest shopping time of the year. Best of which is expedited delivery so you can get those bargains that much faster. There’s no requirement to continue with your Prime membership after the first month either.

We’ll get straight to the deals as to not slow you down. You can also get to using these handy shortcut links below to jump to the relevant content.

Amazon Deals UK – Amazon Devices Deals

Currently until January 31 2019, you can save 25% off a range of accessories for Amazon’s devices, including Kindle and Fire cases, Alexa remote upgrades for your Fire TV Stick and official stands for your Echo devices. Simply use code NEWYEAR25 at checkout. You can view the range of eligible accessories here.

Best Amazon Fire TV Stick Deals

Fire TV Stick 4K with All-New Alexa Voice Remote

The new, upgraded Fire TV now supports 4K and HDR, all still from a tiny stick that now has a £15 discount.

Now £49.99

Fire TV Stick 4K UHD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote + Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Complete your smart device collection with this fantastic Amazon Fire TV Stick + Echo Dot bundle – now with £40 off as part of the Black Friday sale.

Now £99.98

Best Amazon Echo Deals

Amazon Echo (2nd Generation)

This stylish update to the original Amazon Echo now comes with a delicious £35 saving right out of the gate.

Save £10

|

Now £79.99

Best Echo Plus (2nd Gen) Deals

All-new Echo Plus (2nd gen), Charcoal Fabric + Philips Hue White bulb E27

Similar to the previous Echo Plus, the 2nd gen model also includes a Zigbee hub to control your smart home but this time around the device also has 360-degree speaker. Throw in the fact that you're also getting a Philips Hue White Bulb absolutely free and you've got one tasty preorder deal.

Now £139.99

Best Amazon Echo Dot Deals

All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric

The Echo Dot was always great value for money but with its new design, the Dot is finally as visually appealing as the Google Home Mini, making it a serious contender as your go-to smart speaker.

Save £20

|

Now £29.99

Best Echo Show (2nd Gen) Deals

All-New Echo Show (2nd Gen), Black + Free Philips Hue White Bulb E27

The Echo Show was always a great product but it was hindered by lacklustre design. Not anymore. The all-new second gen Echo Show features a larger screen and a gorgeous fabric cover to make it seamlessly blend in with the decor of your home. This bundle also includes a free Philips Hue White Bulb.

Now £219.99

Best Amazon Echo Spot Deals

Amazon Echo Spot

As the cheapest Amazon Echo with a screen, the Echo Spot is a solid choice for anyone on a budget – even better now that it's at the lowest price it has ever been with a swish £30 discount.

Now £119.99

Best Echo Sub Deals

Echo Sub

Ever felt as if your Echo devices could do with a little more bass? Amazon seeks to solve that issue with the Echo Sub – a dedicated subwoofer to give your music the oomph it deserves.

Now £119.99

Best Amazon Smart Plug Deals

Amazon Smart Plug

Bypassing the need for a smart home hub or even an Echo device, the Amazon Smart Plug goes straight to the source (pun most definitely intended). This nifty little device will turn your sockets into Alexa-controlled outlets with ease.

Now £24.99

Best Echo Input Deals

Echo Input

Taking the core concept of the original Echo Dot and stripping it down to its bare-bones, the Echo Input does the devilishly simple job of turning your regular everyday speaker into a smart speaker, powered by Alexa.

Now £34.99

Best Kindle Deals

All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers

Amazon’s new Paperwhite adds waterproofing and a bunch more storage to the already near-faultless e-reader mix.

Now £119.99

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Leather Cover (10th Generation - 2018 Release), Black

Protect the Kindle Paperwhite (2018) with this slick leather cover. The perfect add-on for your new e-reader.

£34.99

All-New Amazon Fire HD 8

All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet | Hands-Free with Alexa | 8" HD Display, 16 GB, Red - with Special Offers

The latest Fire HD 8 Tablet now with hands-free Alexa.

Now £79.99

All-new Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, 8” HD Display, 16 GB, Punch Red with Special Offers + All-New Show Mode Charging Dock

Also available as a bundle with the new clever charging dock to turn the Fire HD 8 into an Echo Show-like device.

Now £109.98

Best Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Deal

Fire 7 Tablet

A great value tablet has gotten even cheaper with added Alexa.

Now £49.99

Amazon Fire Kids Edition Tablet Deals

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 16GB

While it doesn't have a HD screen, the Fire 7 Kids Edition more than makes up for it by being the most affordable tablet in the 'Kids Edition' range, coming in at only £79.99

Now £99.99

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 32GB

Adding a larger HD screen and an extra 16GB of memory, there's a lot to love about the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, particularly now that it rings in at just below £100.

Now £129.99

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet, 32GB

As the most fully featured of all the 'Kids Edition' tablets, the Fire HD 10 really packs a punch. Plus, it currently boasts the largest discount of the lot, saving you a whopping £40.

Now £199.99

Ring Video Doorbell Deals

Ring Video Doorbell 2 | 1080p HD Video, Two-Way Talk, Motion Detection, Wi-Fi Connected (Satin Nickel)

At its lowest price ever on Amazon, there's never been a better time to pick up the Ring Video Doorbell 2 – which gives you an instant video feed of your front door.

Now £179.00

Ring Video Doorbell Pro | Kit with Chime and Transformer, 1080p HD, Two-Way Talk, Wi-Fi, Motion Detection (Assorted Colours)

At just £20 more than the Doorbell 2, the slimmer and more ergonomically designed Doorbell Pro is a no-brainer at such a low price.

Now £229.00

Amazon UK Deals – Laptop Deals

Best Amazon Laptop Deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3 Inch Tablet - (Silver) (Intel 8th Gen Core i7, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics 620, Windows 10 Home)

Amazon's Black Friday discounts for the high-end Surface Pro 6s are very generous. This deal sees you paying £1,129 instead of £1,429, saving a massive £300.

Save £189

|

Now £1,389.00

ASUS ROG Hero II GL504GM-ES192T 15.6 Inch 144 Hz Full HD Slim Bezel Gaming Laptop - (Black) (Intel Core i7-8750H, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB PCI-e SSD + 1 TB SSHD, Nvidia GTX1060 6 GB Graphics, Windows 10)

This super-powered gaming laptop has had a massive £400 discount. And with a 144Hz display, all your games will look buttery smooth.

Save £400.99

|

Now £1,499.99

Huawei Matebook X PRO 13.9" Laptop (Grey) 3k TouchScreen- 35.3 centimeters LCD Laptop (Grey) - Intel 8th Generation i7-8550U 1.8 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 512GB SDD, Geforce MX150, Windows 10 Pro

A compelling Ultrabook with top notch hardware and a sleek design. This is a desirable MacBook Pro rival at a decent price.

Save £57.72

|

Now £1,442.27

Amazon UK Deals – TV Deals

Best Amazon TV Deals

Philips 43PUS6753/12 4K Ultra HD TV

A big 43-inch 4K HDR TV for this little money is almost insane, especially considering its Philips' latest 2018 model and has ambilight.

Save £110

|

Now £378.00

Panasonic TX-49FX550B 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Currently the cheapest price you get this 49in 4K TV online. Deal only lasts until the end of Sunday.

£119.06

|

Now £385.00

Hisense H65AE6100UK 4K Ultra HD TV

An early Black Friday bargain. You'll be hard pressed to find a 65-inch TV anywhere else for as low as this.

Save £120

|

Now £549.00

Samsung 55NU7500 Curved Ultra HD Smart 4K TV

The best deal you'll find for a curved TV.

Save £448.99

|

Now £603.57

Amazon UK Deals – Electric Toothbrush Deals

Best Amazon Electric Toothbrush Deals

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100

A frankly ridiculous reduction on a fantastic electric toothbrush.

Save £194.99

|

Now £99.99

Oral-B PRO 2000 - CrossAction

The Oral-B Pro 2000 has two modes: daily and gum care. A visible pressure sensor tells you if you're brushing too hard and the 2-minute timer ensures you brush for enough time.

Save £45

|

Now £35.00

Oral-B Smart 4 4000N CrossAction

The Oral-B Smart 4 4000N includes 3 brushing modes, including whitening and sensitive. It will also adapt its speed if you're brushing too hard and includes a connected app to train you to brush better.

Save £75.09

|

Now £54.35

Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush

The Smart 6 includes a whopping 5 brushing modes, and includes accessories including 3 brush heads, travel case and a smart stand holder. Importantly, it also uses a Li-ion battery, which last longer (up to two weeks).

Save £155.69

|

Now £35.00

Amazon UK Deals – Drone Deals

Best Amazon Drone Deals

DJI Mavic Air

DJI's Mavic Air is an excellent drone for hobbyists, thanks to its superb 4K camera, class-leading obstacle avoidance and tiny form factor. This is its lowest ever price – the offer runs until 11pm on 26 November 2018.

Save £200

|

Now £729.00

DJI Osmo Mobile 2

Take your smartphone videos to the next level with this motorised gimbal, which is now a serious bargain at just £109 (the original DJI Osmo launched at £299). Its 3-axis gimbal and 15-hour battery life make it the best of its kind.

Save £29

|

Now £126.50

Parrot Anafi 4K drone

Parrot has provided a genuine alternative to DJI’s brilliant mini drones here, with a clever compact design and an excellent 4K HDR camera. It's currently down to its lowest ever price on Amazon.

Save £160.99

|

Now £492.07

DJI Mavic 2 Fly More Kit Accessories Combo Bundle for Mavic 2 Zoom, Mavic 2 Pro Drone Quadcopter

If you've already splashed out on a Mavic 2 Pro or Mavic 2 Zoom but fancy giving your flying camera a bit more stamina, then this Fly More kit has just had its price slashed. It includes two extra batteries, a charging hub, a car charger and a shoulder bag.

Now £331.99

DJI UK Goggles Racing Edition

Steal a march on your drone racing rivals with these supercharged DJI Goggles, which trump the standard Goggles with improved antennas, latency, comfort and the bonus of support for the less crowded 5.8Ghz transmission band.

Save £100

|

Now £549.00

Parrot Bebop 2

At this price, the Bebop 2 is a good alternative to the DJI Spark – it shoots 1080p video and 14-megapixel stills, while the battery lasts an impressive 25 minutes per charge.

Save £170

|

Now £299.00

Amazon UK Deals – Soundbar Deals

Best Amazon Soundbar Deals

Sony HT-SF150 2ch Soundbar

A two-channel soundbar that also comes with Bluetooth connectivity if you want to send music to the soundbar.

Save £61

|

Now £93.00

Q Acoustics M3 Soundbar

Terrific build quality, an improved design and a transparent sound earn the M3 a place among the soundbar elite

Save £70

|

Now £225.00

Polk Command Bar with Built-in Amazon Alexa

A fantastic sounding device. The Alexa voice control is well implemented too, making it a genuinely useful smart assistant.

Save £100

|

Now £252.83

Amazon UK Deals – Speaker Deals

Best Amazon Bluetooth Speaker Deals

Ultimate Ears, WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker

If the UE Wonderboom’s name makes it sound like a superhero, well, it kind of is. This squat speaker is nigh-on indestructible, and it packs an audible punch too.

Save £30

|

Now £59.99

Jam Audio Heavy Metal Stereo Bluetooth Wireless Speaker

A speaker with a big and bold performance that grabs your attention.

Save £40.04

|

Now £59.95

Ultimate Ears BOOM 2

Smaller in size than the Megaboom but still packs in a walloping sound and is both waterproof and shockproof. Perfect if you want to take it out of the house.

Save £44.01

|

Now £75.00

Ultimate Ears Megablast Bluetooth Speaker

Another UE speaker brought down by a huge amount. This time with whopping £140 off

Save £108.39

|

Now £161.60

Amazon UK Deals – Headphones Deals

Best Amazon Headphone Deals

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones

There's just under £60 off on B&O's stellar wireless over-ears

Save £60

|

Now £189.00

Sennheiser PXC 550

They look great, sound fantastic and now with a lower price they're an absolute bargain. There's two levels of noise cancelling and you can tweak the sound to your liking with a companion app.

Save £90.99

|

Now £248.79

Amazon UK Deals – Camera Deals

Best Amazon Camera Deals

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II Compact System Camera - Black

Get a total of £625 off Olympus' excellent Micro Four Thirds camera. It's a fantastic sidekick for shooting wildlife, action and sports due to its blisteringly fast 18fps continuous shooting with autofocus.

Save £499.99

|

Now £1,350.00

Sony A6000 with 16-50mm lens

A record low price for the Sony A6000. This classic compact system camera is a great choice for beginner photographers and YouTubers, thanks to its 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor, excellent Full HD video and face detecting powers.

Save £283

|

Now £468.90

Nikon D3500 + AF-P DX 18–55mm VR Kit

One of the best Black Friday camera deals so far. The D3500 is Nikon's brand new, entry-level DSLR with a 24.2-megapixel sensor – in this bundle it comes with Nikon's latest 18-55mm kit lens too.

Save £100

|

Now £389.99

Canon EOS 200D with EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM Lens, Black

Aside from being the best beginner's DSLR around, the Canon EOS 200D now comes with a whopping £120.99 discount through Amazon when you buy it with its kit lens.

Save £161

|

Now £519.00

Amazon UK Deals – Tablet Deals

Best Amazon Tablet Deals

Huawei MediaPad T3 7" Tablet - (MEDIATEK Quad-core 1.4GHz, RAM 1GB, ROM 16GB, IPS-Display) - Space Grey

A great saving on this already budget-friendly Android tablet.

Save £10.99

|

Now £69.00

Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inch Wi-Fi White

Save a chunk on the well proportioned and light Android tablet from Samsung. You get a hefty 9.6-inch display, 8GB storage with microSD expansion options, 5MP and 2MP cameras.

Save £60.99

|

Now £119.99

Amazon UK Deals – Fitness Tracker Deals

Best Amazon Fitness Tracker Deals

Huawei Band 2 Pro Fitness Wristband Activity Tracker – Early Black Friday deal

A GPS-packing, waterproof fitness tracker now down to a fantastic low price. A perfect pick to improve your fitness or keep an eye on your steps

Save £40.14

|

Now £39.73

Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate and Fitness Wristband – Black Friday Deal of the Day

The lowest price Amazon has sold the very capable Fitbit Charge 2. A great all-rounder fitness tracker.

Now £139.99

Xiaomi Mi Band 2

This fitness tracker from respected Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi packs a fine OLED display and an attractive waterproof design.

Save £30.49

|

Now £26.00

Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch

There's also a great saving on the newer Fitbit Versa. This model is sleeker than the Ionic but you do sacrifice GPS.

Save £38.96

|

Now £161.30

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch

This fitness tracker masquerades as a traditional watch with a stylish round design and colour screen. With week-long battery life and GPS, it’s great for an epic outdoor workout.

Save £117

|

Now £162.95

Amazon UK Deals – Toys & Lego Deals

Amazon Toy Deals

Nerf Laser Ops Pro Alphapoint Two Pack

As part of Amazon's Deals of the Day, you can save a staggering £27.85 off this Nerf Laser Ops Two Pack which works with the Nerf Lasers Ops Pro app – bringing you all that nerf fun without the mess of physical pellets flying around.

Save £10

|

Now £29.99

Nerf N Strike Mega Twin Shock

Another stonker from Amazon's Deals of the Day, this Twin Shock Nerf gun packs a serious punch – particularly at only £19.50 for today only.

Save £21.37

|

Now £35.99

Exploding Kittens: A Card Game About Kittens and Explosions and Sometimes Goats

If you're in the market for a brand new card game, then you can do far worse than Exploding Kittens. Crazy, hilarious and entertaining to no end, plus with £14 off.

Save £9

|

Now £15.99

Amazon Best LEGO Deals

LEGO 10698 Classic Large Creative Brick Box Construction Set

For any budding LEGO inventors out there, this box full of 790 individual pieces is just what you need to get started – now with 25% off.

Now £39.93

LEGO 41340 Friends Heartlake Friendship House Building Set, Olivia Emma and Andrea Mini Dolls, Doll House Build and Play Fun Toy

A rare saving on this Lego Friends set that will keep your kids entertained for ages.

Save £15

|

Now £51.76

Amazon Best Star Wars Deals

Star Wars BB-8 App Enabled Droid with Force Band Bracelet by Sphero

Sphero's Star Wars robots typically need an iOS or Android phone in order for you to activate and direct them via Bluetooth but with the Force Band bracelet, you can free up your phone and use the force (well, Bluetooth) instead.

Save £130.95

|

Now £72.05

Star Wars R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid by Sphero

Sphero's R2-D2, everyone's favourite 'droid, is currently available from Amazon with a generous Black Friday discount. As all Sphero robots will talk to and play with each other, if there's room in your basket for one more, this could be the discount you're looking for.

Save £80

|

Now £49.99

Star Wars BB-9E App-Enabled Droid with Droid Trainer by Sphero

BB-9E, BB-8's evil-looking counterpart from The Last Jedi, is available to pick up for less from Amazon on Black Friday.

Save £60

|

Now £69.98

Amazon UK Deals – Smart Home Deals

Hive Active Heating & Amazon Echo Dot Bundle – Black Friday Deals

Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat without Professional Installation, Works with Amazon Alexa

If you already have an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot, but want a smart thermostat and hot water control with Alexa support, pick up this Hive Active Heating deal.

Save £30

|

Now £147.97

Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat with Professional Installation, Works with Amazon Alexa

Get a Hive Active Heating thermostat and hot water system professionally fitted for less with this Amazon Black Friday deal.

Save £26.62

|

Now £220.11

Hive Active Heating Thermostat without Professional Installation, Works with Amazon Alexa

If you don't need Hive to control your hot water, but would like an Active Heating thermostat that'll work in tandem with your existing Amazon Echo speaker (or other Alexa-supporting device), then save some money with this deal.

Save £16

|

Now £163.00

Amazon UK Deals – BBQ Deals

Best Amazon BBQ Deals

La Hacienda 58106 Camping Firebowl with Grill, Folding Legs and Carry Bag

You can make a big saving on this unique camping firebowl that stands out from standard BBQs. It's versatile in that it's portable, but it'll also make for a great addition to your garden, too.

Now £37.04

Landmann Stainless Steel Pedestal Charcoal Barbecue

Another eye-catching BBQ, this pedestal model is great if you need to conserve space. It's big enough to cook for four and it's even height-adjustable for a comfortable experience.

Now £39.94

Char-Broil X200 Grill2Go - Portable Barbecue Grill with TRU-Infrared technology – Early Black Friday deal

A decent saving on this gas-powered barbecue that's great for taking on the move.

Now £161.99

Amazon UK Deals – Coffee Deals

Best Amazon Coffee Machine Deals

Melitta AromaFresh Grind and Brew, 1021-01, Filter Coffee Machine, Glass Coffee Jug Included

Don't let anyone tell you that a filter coffee is the wrong way to enjoy a cup of the good stuff. With freshly-ground beans and a bit of TLC, you can get wonderful fresh coffee from this Melitta.

Save £55.99

|

Now £109.00

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine, Black finish by Magimix - 11385

Delivering longer, mug-sized cups of coffee, the Vertuo runs on a new pod system. Excellent, rich coffee is its hallmark, making this the ideal product for those that like longer cups of coffee.

Save £80

|

Now £119.99

Nespresso EN550.BM Lattissima Touch Automatic Coffee Machine, Matt Black

This is the lowest price Amazon has ever sold this compact and attractive coffee machine. If you want a convenient and quick caffeine fix, this is a great choice.

Save £130

|

Now £149.99

De'Longhi Dedica Style EC685BK Traditional Pump Espresso Machine - Black/charcoal

This stylish espresso machine is a highly compact and affordable way to enjoy short coffees, Americanos, lattes and cappuccinos at home. It even includes a frothing nozzle for making those milky beverages.

Save £70.99

|

Now £149.00

Amazon UK Deals – Vacuum Cleaner Deals

Best Amazon Vacuum Cleaner Deals

VonHaus Stick Vacuum Cleaner 600W Corded – 2 in 1 Upright & Handheld Vac

If you're looking for an inexpensive cordless, this is tough to beat. While we've not reviewed it, it's got over 5,000 reviews averaging 4.5/5 on Amazon. It has a 1.5l bin and can be used handheld or upright. An especially good choice for a secondary vacuum if you've already got a corded option you're (relatively) happy with.

Now £27.99

Hoover SE71_WR01001 Whirlwind Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner, [SE71WR01], Grey & Red, 700 W [Energy Class A]

This bagless vacuum has had a massive discount. With a one-touch bin emptying mechanism, you won't get mucky when it comes time to empty.

Save £60

|

Now £61.76

Russell Hobbs RHCHS1001 Turbo Lite 3 in 1 Corded Handheld Stick Vacuum Cleaner [Energy Class A] - Free 2 year Guarantee [Energy Class A]

A versatile 3-in-1 stick vacuum from a well-known name at a bargain price. What's not to love?

Save £30

|

Now £29.99

Amazon UK Deals – Smartphone Deals

Amazon Best SIM-Free Deals – Flagship Phones

Samsung Galaxy S9 (single SIM) 64GB - Coral Blue

Save £140 on Samsung's 2018 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S9. Available in Midnight Black, Titanium Grey, Lilac Purple or Coral Blue and complete with 64GB of storage, the S9 sports fast wireless charging, a stuuning AMOLED Infinity Display, dual aperture camera and much more.

Save £90

|

Now £649.00

LG G7 ThinQ, 64GB - Black

Pick up LG's 2018 flagship Android smartphone at Amazon's lowest price ever, with a whopping discount of £225.

Save £234

|

Now £390.00

Amazon


Amazon SIM-Free Deals – Mid-range Phones

OnePlus 6 (Dual SIM) 64GB - Mirror Black

Don't let the existence of the newer OnePlus 6T throw you. The OnePlus 6 uses the same top-tier Snapdragon 845 chip and practically unrivalled Fast Charge technology, making it a steal at just £399.

Amazon

|

Save £30

|

Now £439.00

View Deal

Now £439.00

|

Save £30

|

Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), 32GB - Black + 32GB microSD card

The special single SIM Galaxy A8 (2018) gets a price cut of £58.99, and as it's the Amazon Memory Edition, Amazon throws in a 32GB microSD card as part of the savings, letting you double the storage in one fell swoop.

Amazon

|

Save £34

|

Now £303.99

View Deal

Now £303.99

|

Save £34

|

Amazon

Huawei P20 Lite (Dual SIM) 64GB – Black

In addition to dual-SIM capabilities, a FHD+ display and a metal chassis, the P20 Lite enjoys a dual rear camera, letting you capture professional looking shots with the phone in your pocket.

Amazon

|

Save £100.99

|

Now £229.00

View Deal

Now £229.00

|

Save £100.99

|

Amazon

Sony Xperia XZ1, 32GB - Black

The Sony Xperia XZ1 is solid mid-ranger that offers impressive performance and a good camera. And now that Amazon has wiped a massive £180 off its regular price, it's looking much more tempting than ever.

Amazon

|

Save £130

|

Now £269.00

View Deal

Now £269.00

|

Save £130

|

Amazon


Amazon SIM-Free Deals – Budget Phones

Motorola Moto G6 w/ 4GB RAM and 32GB storage (dual SIM) - Deep Indigo

Amazon has cut the price on the dual SIM variant of the Moto G6, complete with 4GB RAM. At £195.99, you're saving you £43.01 or 18% off its standard RRP of £239.

Amazon

|

Save £39.01

|

Now £199.99

View Deal

Now £199.99

|

Save £39.01

|

Amazon

Motorola Moto G6 Play w/ 3GB RAM and 32GB storage (dual SIM) - Deep Indigo

One of the best value phones around just got even better with a £20 discount through Amazon.

Amazon

|

Save £50

|

Now £129.99

View Deal

Now £129.99

|

Save £50

|

Amazon

(Back to top)

Amazon UK Deals – Computing Deals

Amazon Black Friday Networking Deals

NETGEAR RBK50 Orbi Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System (Router and Satellite Network), Tri-Band AC3000 (3.0 Gbps) - Circle Parental Controls and Alexa Enabled

One of the best mesh networking systems just got a massive discount

Amazon

|

Save £131

|

Now £268.99

View Deal

Now £268.99

|

Save £131

|

Amazon

Amazon SSD Deals (Price: Low to high)

SanDisk SSD PLUS 120 GB Sata III 2.5-inch Internal SSD, Up to 530 MB/s

If you've got a tight budget and only need space for a couple of games - Overwatch devotees, we're looking at you - then this 120GB SanDisk SSD will do the job.

Amazon

|

Save £19.93

|

Now £24.99

View Deal

Now £24.99

|

Save £19.93

|

Amazon

Samsung 860 EVO 500 GB Sata III 64L V NAND Solid State Drive

The 860 Evo is one of the all-time classic SATA SSDs, and despite the efforts of other companies, few can offer quite the performance and warranty combination of the 860 Evo.

Amazon

|

Save £61.67

|

Now £83.50

View Deal

Now £83.50

|

Save £61.67

|

Amazon

Samsung 970 PRO 500GB V-NAND M.2 PCI Express Solid State Drive

This is Samsung’s absolute top-end SSD, with a level of endurance that’s quite frankly overkill for most people. Still, if you’re a hardcore user, it’s a serious option.

Amazon

|

Save £97.80

|

Now £117.67

View Deal

Now £117.67

|

Save £97.80

|

Amazon

Crucial MX500 (CT2000MX500SSD1) – 1TB Internal SSD (3D NAND, SATA, 2.5-inch)

Micron's Crucial MX500 already offered great value for money and performance – and now the 1TB version is currently even cheaper on Amazon. Get over £70 off during the Black Friday period (while stocks last).

Amazon

|

Save £102.60

|

Now £121.57

View Deal

Now £121.57

|

Save £102.60

|

Amazon

Samsung 860 EVO 1 TB Sata III 64L V NAND SSD

If you've got a pretty huge collection of games to fit on your gaming rig, then the Samsung 860 EVO offers an almighty 1TB for a fantastic £142 price.

Amazon

|

Save £121.76

|

Now £139.79

View Deal

Now £139.79

|

Save £121.76

|

Amazon

Amazon Prime – What you need to know

Amazon Prime Wardrobe

Amazon Prime Wardrobe

With its Prime Wardrobe benefit, you can now pick between three to eight items of eligible clothing items to ‘try before you buy’.

These are then sent to you free of charge, with no upfront cost, where you then have seven days to try them out. A pre-paid bag makes it easy to return the items you don’t want, and you’ll then only be charged for the items you want to keep. It’s an innovative approach, with many shoppers already making use of cheap and easy returns to try out fashion from online retailers. The big change here is not having to pay anything upfront and then worry about getting a refund.

To celebrate the launch, Amazon has a promotion where you can save £5 if you choose to keep Prime Wardrobe items between £100 to £199.99. If you keep £200 or more of Prime Wardrobe items, you’ll save £20. You can find out more about the Prime Wardrobe promotion here.

Free: Sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial

Expedited delivery

Quick delivery is still very welcome, mind you. You can get unlimited one-day delivery across millions of items, and in certain areas you can even get same day delivery and 1 or 2-hour delivery through Prime, for absolutely nothing.

If you order a lot and are in a hurry, this alone can make Prime membership worthwhile. We’ve lost count the number of times we’ve had to rely on speedy delivery to get us out of a bind.

Prime Video

Then there’s Prime Video, which features streaming movies, like Paddington 2, and TV shows including plenty of Amazon Originals exclusives like The Tick, The Man in the High Castle and of course The Grand Tour. There’s something for everyone.

Prime Reading

If you’re more of a reader than a watcher, there’s Prime Reading that gives you access to a rotating catalogue of eBooks, comics and magazines as part of your membership. You also get advanced access to editors’ picks each month. These are free books available early.

Prime Music

For music fans, there’s Amazon Prime Music, which has a catalogue of 2 million songs ad-free. This isn’t to be confused with Amazon Prime Music Unlimited, however, as this is a separate subscription service with 40 million songs. There’s a 4 months for £0.99 promotion if you fancy trying that out.

Twitch Prime

Twitch Prime gets you in-game loot every month and ad-free Twitch streaming on the popular gaming service.

Prime Early Access

You also get early access to Lightning Deals as a Prime member, giving you an all-important head start against other bargain hunters. Amazon Family gets you 20% off grocery essentials like nappies and baby food, so great value if you’re a new parent.

Unlimited photo storage

You also get unlimited free photo storage as part of your membership. Fantastic news if you’re running out of storage space on your phone or computer, and a great way to back up those all-important memories.

Prime exclusive Audible trial

If you’re a Prime member, you can also take out a free 90-day Audible trial. Audible is all about audio books and as part of your membership you get credit for one free audiobook every month. You also have access to free audio shows and unlimited listening to original, short audio programmes.

You also get 60% off selected audiobooks. Every audiobook you buy is yours to keep even if you stop your membership. You’re able to listen on a range of devices including mobile and desktop apps, and through your Kindle Fire, Amazon Echo or Fire TV.

Membership costs £7.99 a month once the 90-day trial is over.

Amazon Household

You can also share your Amazon Prime account with a second adult as part of an Amazon Household. We don’t mean just giving your other half your Amazon account password either. They can have their own Amazon account but you share the benefits of your Amazon Prime account, including digital content and expedited delivery.

If you want to set up an Amazon Household, have a read of our guide.

Premier League and other sports (in the future)

Amazon announced it has acquired the rights to broadcast certain Premier League football games in 2019 exclusively for Prime Members. Expect Amazon to bolster its offerings even more in the future to add even more reasons to sign up to Prime.

Amazon Prime Student

If you’re fortunate to still be living the student life, you also get a host of Amazon Prime benefits with Prime Student. Not only do you get 50% off the cost of a Prime membership, you get extra discounts like 10% off textbooks, fashion and other sections of Amazon. You can see all of the Amazon Prime Student benefits and take out a free 6-month trial here.

(Back to top)

Amazon UK Deals – How to spot a good deal

Amazon Prime Day Keepa

Use a Chrome extension like Keepa or, if you’re not a Chrome user, a site like CamelCamelCamel. Both of these are Amazon price trackers that let you see the Amazon price history on products – you can see an example above. That’s great if you want to see if a price has genuinely dropped and if you’re getting a properly good deal.

Of the two, Keepa is our favourite as you don’t even have to navigate away from the Amazon Product page. It’s embedded right there for you as you browse around Amazon, instantly letting you see if you’re getting a product for a low price. As prices tend to fluctuate, you’ll have to make a judgement call if now is the right time to snap one up.

If it’s not the lowest price it’s ever been, but it’s not been discounted for a long time, it could still be a good time to jump in. You might also actually need a product right now, so that will also help with the decision. It can be easy to dilly-dally on a decision, but at the end of the day, it’s a personal decision when to dive in.

Amazon Warehouse Deals

Don’t forget about Amazon Warehouse deals, which offer discounts on used or open box items. Here, Amazon “test the functional and physical condition of each item and give the product a specific grade before selling it.” Amazon’s satisfaction guarantee still applies, so you don’t lose any of the protections you usually get through regular Amazon purchases.

All of this can make it difficult to spot all of the best deals – or at least those that might appeal to you. That’s why we’ve created this page to keep you updated with some of the best deals broken down by different product categories.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.