Amazon UK Black Friday – What to expect and deals live right now

Amazon Black Friday: We know sifting through Amazon’s massive product and service range can be daunting. We’ve got years of experience at spotting great deals and have listed the offers we feel you should care about.
Black Friday Amazon UK
If you’re already looking forward to this year’s Black Friday Amazon sale, the date for your diary will be November 23rd, 2018.
With that said, expect Amazon to discount products throughout November in the build up to the big day, and then beyond into Cyber Monday. We would expect Amazon to start an early Black Friday sale midway through November to build up anticipation, so earmark November 12th onwards for your deals hunting.
Last year’s Black Friday sale was a big one with some massive savings across everything from TVs to games consoles and smartphones.
Black Friday for Amazon is one of its biggest sales periods of the year, alongside its own Prime Day sales in July. We expect Amazon Black Friday 2018 to be even bigger than previous years, as the company has a habit of expanding its Black Friday sale year-on-year. Last year we saw massive discounts on TVs, Fitbits, PS4 Pro and Nintendo Switch consoles, a range of smartphones, and smart home products like Hive and Nest. Of course, Amazon will also discount its own range of devices like Echo, Fire TV and Kindles.
Cyber Monday Amazon UK
Look past Black Friday and you’ll immediately hit the next big sales day: Amazon Cyber Monday. That falls on the Monday immediately after Black Friday, so November 26th. Expect other discounts to appear, some of which might not have appeared previously for Black Friday.
Consider it your last chance to grab a bargain before Christmas, so if you’ve passed on Black Friday you might not want to risk passing again. We’ll be rounding up both Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here for Amazon, but be sure to check out our Best Black Friday deals and Best Cyber Monday deals pages for the other big retailers, too.
Amazon Deals Live Now
But if you just can’t wait until Amazon Black Friday or Amazon Cyber Monday, then you’ll be pleased to know there are deals you can bag from the massive retailer right now. We’ve rounded them all up for you below and split across product categories.
At any given time in the year, you can guarantee that Amazon is offering money off thousands of items.
Sometimes that comes through its ‘Deals of the Day‘ section, while its ‘Lightning Deals’ can save you loads if you’re quick. These tend to be available only in limited quantities and for a limited amount of time, though Prime members can get early access to some of these.
Jump to:
- Amazon devices deals
- Amazon laptop deals
- Amazon TV deals
- Amazon electric toothbrush deals
- Amazon drone deals
- Amazon soundbar deals
- Amazon tablet deals
- Amazon fitness tracker deals
- Amazon BBQ deals
- Amazon coffee machine deals
- Amazon smartphone deals
Amazon Warehouse Deals
Finally we have Amazon Warehouse deals, which offer discounts on used or open box items. Here, Amazon “test the functional and physical condition of each item and give the product a specific grade before selling it.” Amazon’s satisfaction guarantee still applies, so you don’t lose any of the protections you usually get through regular Amazon purchases.
All of this can make it difficult to spot all of the best deals – or at least those that might appeal to you. That’s why we’ve created this page to keep you updated with some of the best deals broken down by different product categories.
Be sure to bookmark and check back regularly as we keep this page regularly updated.
Free: Sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime trial
All deals were correct at time of publication but can quickly change. Act fast to snap up a bargain.
Amazon Devices Deals
Best Amazon Fire TV Stick Deals
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
Add Fire TV smarts to your telly on the cheap.
Fire TV Stick 4K with All-New Alexa Voice Remote
Fire TV Stick 4K with All-New Alexa Voice Remote
The new, upgraded Fire TV now supports 4K and HDR, all still from a tiny stick.
Best Amazon Echo Dot Deals
Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Gen)
Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Gen)
A new model is now available, meaning the older version has dropped in price.
All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
Pre-order the latest Echo Dot with improved design and sound quality.
Best Amazon Echo Spot Deals
Amazon Echo Spot
Amazon Echo Spot
As the cheapest Amazon Echo with a screen, the Echo Spot is a solid choice for anyone on a budget. Buy two and save £40 with Amazon.
Best Kindle Deals
Kindle Paperwhite - Includes Special Offers
Kindle Paperwhite - Includes Special Offers
This Kindle is conveniently sized, offering a 6-inch high resolution display, built-in reading light, and Wi-Fi for all your downloading needs. We gave it a nearly perfect 9/10 score in our Kindle Paperwhite review and rate it as the best e-reader for most people's needs.
Kindle Paperwhite 3G E-reader - without Special Offers
Kindle Paperwhite 3G E-reader - without Special Offers
Alternatively, those looking for additional on-the-go options can plump for the cellular version of the Paperwhite, which comes with free 3G as well as Wi-Fi connectivity.
Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle - Includes Special Offers
Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle - Includes Special Offers
Amazon has currently knocked £10 off the RRP of the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, which brings it down from £157.97 to just £147.97. Besides the Kindle Paperwhite itself, this package throws in an Amazon Leather Cover and an Amazon Powerfast 9W Power Adapter
Amazon Laptop Deals
Best Amazon Laptop Deals (Price: Low to high)
Lenovo IdeaPad 120s 14-Inch Notebook - (Mineral Grey) (Intel Celeron N3350, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB eMMC Storage, Windows 10S)
Lenovo IdeaPad 120s 14-Inch Notebook - (Mineral Grey) (Intel Celeron N3350, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB eMMC Storage, Windows 10S)
A great price for this portable laptop that's a good choice for price-conscious students in particular.
HP Chromebook 11-v000na 11.6-inch HD Laptop (Ash Grey) - (Intel Celeron N3060, 2GB RAM, 16GB eMMC, Intel HD Graphics Card, Chrome OS)
HP Chromebook 11-v000na 11.6-inch HD Laptop (Ash Grey) - (Intel Celeron N3060, 2GB RAM, 16GB eMMC, Intel HD Graphics Card, Chrome OS)
This budget-friendly Chromebook has a great saving and is perfect for anyone with only basic browsing and productivity needs.
Lenovo ZA150015GB Yoga Book 10.1-Inch Black Touch Laptop - (Quad Core Atom X5-Z8550, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, Intel HD Graphics, Win10 Pro) - Carbon Black
Lenovo ZA150015GB Yoga Book 10.1-Inch Black Touch Laptop - (Quad Core Atom X5-Z8550, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, Intel HD Graphics, Win10 Pro) - Carbon Black
Great build quality, clever natural writing technology and strong battery life from this super-portable laptop-tablet hybrid.
ASUS ZenBook UX430UA-GV415T 14-Inch Nano-Edge Laptop (Blue) - (Intel Core i7-8550U, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Windows 10)
ASUS ZenBook UX430UA-GV415T 14-Inch Nano-Edge Laptop (Blue) - (Intel Core i7-8550U, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Windows 10)
A supremely portable 14-inch laptop with a great keyboard and trackpad, not to mention good performance from its i7 CPU.
Amazon TV Deals
Best Amazon TV Deals (Price: Low to high)
Hisense H50A6200UK 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Freeview Play - Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
Hisense H50A6200UK 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Freeview Play - Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
It's rare to see a 50-inch TV for less than £400, but that's exactly what you're getting with this latest model frm Hisense.
Philips 43PUS6753/12 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR Plus, Freeview Play and Ambilight 3-sided - Dark Silver (2018 Model)
Philips 43PUS6753/12 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR Plus, Freeview Play and Ambilight 3-sided - Dark Silver (2018 Model)
A great saving on Philips' 4K model that supports Ambilight for a more immersive lighting experience. This model comes with integrated Freeview Play.
Hisense H65U7AUK 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD ULED Smart TV with HDR and Freeview Play - Silver/Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
Hisense H65U7AUK 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD ULED Smart TV with HDR and Freeview Play - Silver/Black (2018 Model) [Energy Class A]
You can take off a whopping saving off this ginormous 2018 model from Hisense. This is the lowest price it’s ever been available for from Amazon.
Amazon Electric Toothbrush Deals
Best Amazon Electric Toothbrush Deals (Price: Low to high)
Oral-B PRO 2000 - CrossAction
Oral-B PRO 2000 - CrossAction
The Oral-B Pro 2000 has two modes: daily and gum care. A visible pressure sensor tells you if you're brushing too hard and the 2-minute timer ensures you brush for enough time.
Oral-B Smart 4 4000N CrossAction
Oral-B Smart 4 4000N CrossAction
The Oral-B Smart 4 4000N includes 3 brushing modes, including whitening and sensitive. It will also adapt its speed if you're brushing too hard and includes a connected app to train you to brush better.
Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
The Smart 6 includes a whopping 5 brushing modes, and includes accessories including 3 brush heads, travel case and a smart stand holder. Importantly, it also uses a Li-ion battery, which last longer (up to two weeks).
Oral-B Genius 9000
Oral-B Genius 9000
Arguably the finest electric toothbrush on the market right now, with a smartphone app that optimises your brushing technique.
Amazon Drone Deals
Best Amazon Drone Deals
DJI Mavic Pro Drone
DJI Mavic Pro Drone
The Mavic Pro was DJI's first ever folding drone and the recipient of our Best Drone of the Year 2017 award. It has fantastic image quality, plenty of flight modes and is great fun to use.
DJI Mavic Air Drone Fly More Combo
DJI Mavic Air Drone Fly More Combo
DJI's latest and greatest folding drone is its smallest yet and includes 4K video and a raft of automated flight modes. The Fly More Combo pack includes extra accessories like batteries and propellers that make it great value and even more so with this discount.
DJI Spark
DJI Spark
A great saving on a standalone DJI Spark drone. This portable drone packs in a great 1080p camera and loads of automated flight modes making it a great introduction to drone flying.
Parrot ANAFI The Ultra Compact Flying 4K HDR Camera Drone, Grey
Parrot ANAFI The Ultra Compact Flying 4K HDR Camera Drone, Grey
Parrot has provided a genuine alternative to DJI’s brilliant mini drones here, with a clever compact design and an excellent 4K HDR camera. It’s very new, so you won’t find any money off just yet, but it’s already very reasonably priced.
Amazon Soundbar Deals
Best Amazon Soundbar Deals (Price: Low to high)
Samsung HW-M360 Soundbar 2.1 Bluetooth
Samsung HW-M360 Soundbar 2.1 Bluetooth
An excellent value 2.1 soundbar with easy setup and the ability to stream music directly over Bluetooth.
Sony HT-CT290 300 W Soundbar with Bluetooth, HDMI and Wireless Subwoofer
Sony HT-CT290 300 W Soundbar with Bluetooth, HDMI and Wireless Subwoofer
This 300W Sony soundbar has plenty of power and includes a convenient wireless subwoofer for giving the bass some serious kick. You can use HDMI ARC to connect to your TV with just one cable and there's Bluetooth support for your other devices, too.
LG SJ5 Soundbar
LG SJ5 Soundbar
A massive saving on this stylish LG soundbar that includes a subwoofer for that room-shaking bass. It packs in an impressive 320W of power.
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar System - black
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar System - black
If you’re after boosting the sound of a smaller TV in a secondary room, the tiny Bose Solo 5 could be a solution.
Amazon Tablet Deals
Best Amazon Tablet Deals (Price: Low to high)
Amazon Fire 7 8GB Black (with Special Offers)
Amazon Fire 7 8GB Black (with Special Offers)
Amazon lets you knock a tenner off the price of its most popular Fire 7 tablet by accepting advertising. the tablet stays the same with its 7-inch IPS display, quad-core processing, Alexa assistant and an 8 hour battery life.
Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inch Wi-Fi White
Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6-inch Wi-Fi White
Save a chunk on the well proportioned and light Android tablet from Samsung. You get a hefty 9.6-inch display, 8GB storage with microSD expansion options, 5MP and 2MP cameras. The catch? It's Android 4.4 limited, hence the price.
Apple MPF12B/A iPad Pro 10.5" 256GB Wi-Fi - Gold
Apple MPF12B/A iPad Pro 10.5" 256GB Wi-Fi - Gold
A big saving on this high capacity iPad Pro for anyone needing a powerful iPad.
Amazon Fitness Tracker Deals
Best Amazon Fitness Tracker Deals (Price: Low to high)
Xiaomi Mi Band 2
Xiaomi Mi Band 2
This fitness tracker from respected Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi packs a fine OLED display and an attractive waterproof design.
Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate and Fitness Wristband
Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate and Fitness Wristband
This is one of our favourite Fitbit fitness trackers of recent times, with customisable straps and smartphone notifications complementing the brand’s peerless fitness and cardio tracking.
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
There's also a great saving on the newer Fitbit Versa. This model is sleeker than the Ionic but you do sacrifice GPS.
Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch
Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch
This fitness tracker masquerades as a traditional watch with a stylish round design and colour screen. With week-long battery life and GPS, it’s great for an epic outdoor workout.
Amazon BBQ Deals
Best Amazon BBQ Deals
La Hacienda 58106 Camping Firebowl with Grill, Folding Legs and Carry Bag
La Hacienda 58106 Camping Firebowl with Grill, Folding Legs and Carry Bag
You can make a big saving on this unique camping firebowl that stands out from standard BBQs. It's versatile in that it's portable, but it'll also make for a great addition to your garden, too.
Landmann Stainless Steel Pedestal Charcoal Barbecue
Landmann Stainless Steel Pedestal Charcoal Barbecue
Another eye-catching BBQ, this pedestal model is great if you need to conserve space. It's big enough to cook for four and it's even height-adjustable for a comfortable experience.
Char-Broil X200 Grill2Go - Portable Barbecue Grill with TRU-Infrared technology, Grey/ Cast aluminium.
Char-Broil X200 Grill2Go - Portable Barbecue Grill with TRU-Infrared technology, Grey/ Cast aluminium.
A decent saving on this gas-powered barbecue that's great for taking on the move.
Amazon Coffee Deals
Best Amazon Coffee Machine Deals (Price: Low to high)
Russell Hobbs Buckingham
Russell Hobbs Buckingham
If you want coffee and lots of it, a filter machine can often be the best way to get it quickly. This machine will make you up to 14 cups of coffee in one go and the hotplate will keep them warm so you can keep coming back for more.
Tassimo Vivy 2
Tassimo Vivy 2
The Tassimo Vivy 2 is a terrific budget machine. This funky little unit uses ‘T Discs’, which are Bosch’s version of capsules. They contain the coffee and, if you desire, milk (for long drinks), tea and even hot chocolate powder. The Vivy 2 scans the barcode to ensure it gives each pod the treatment it needs. For £40, this is a great introduction to espresso.
Krups Nespresso Inissia
Krups Nespresso Inissia
This is the cheapest Nespresso-compatible machine on Amazon at the moment. That’s great news, because Nespresso is arguably the best-supported coffee pod brand on the market. This means way more choice when it comes to picking your specific flavour profile.
Melitta AromaFresh Grind and Brew, 1021-01, Filter Coffee Machine, Glass Coffee Jug Included
Melitta AromaFresh Grind and Brew, 1021-01, Filter Coffee Machine, Glass Coffee Jug Included
Don't let anyone tell you that a filter coffee is the wrong way to enjoy a cup of the good stuff. With freshly-ground beans and a bit of TLC, you can get wonderful fresh coffee from this Melitta.
De'Longhi Dedica Style EC685M Traditional Pump Espresso Machine - Silver
De'Longhi Dedica Style EC685M Traditional Pump Espresso Machine - Silver
This stylish espresso machine is a highly compact and affordable way to enjoy short coffees, Americanos, lattes and cappuccinos at home. It even includes a frothing nozzle for making those milky beverages.
Amazon Smartphone Deals
Amazon Best SIM-Free Deals – Flagship Phones
Apple iPhone X 64GB – Space Grey
Apple iPhone X 64GB – Space Grey
The best iPhone (and best smartphone to some) on the market can be bought with a £99.01 reduction via Amazon.
Google Pixel 2 64GB – Just Black
Google Pixel 2 64GB – Just Black
The latest iteration of Google's flagship device is perfect for anyone obsessed with having a great smartphone camera.
LG G7 ThinQ 64GB – Black
LG G7 ThinQ 64GB – Black
The LG G7 benefits from a beautiful display coupled with great audio capabilities, making it a perfectly suitable phone for streaming content.
Amazon SIM-Free Deals – Mid-range Phones
Huawei P20 Lite (Dual SIM) 64GB – Black
Huawei P20 Lite (Dual SIM) 64GB – Black
In addition to dual SIM capabilities, an FHD+ display and a metal chassis, the P20 Lite has two rear-view cameras for taking detailed shots on the go.
Amazon SIM-Free Deals - Budget Phones
Motorola moto g6 Play 32GB – Deep Indigo
Motorola moto g6 Play 32GB – Deep Indigo
One of the best value phones around just got even better with a £20 discount through Amazon.
Amazon Sales UK – What do I get with Amazon Prime?
The number of benefits from Amazon Prime membership nowadays is almost dizzying. It all started off with expedited delivery but has now expanded to much, much more.
Free: Sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime trial
Expedited delivery
Quick delivery is still very welcome, mind you. You can get unlimited one-day delivery across millions of items, and in certain areas you can even get same day delivery and 1 or 2-hour delivery through Prime, for absolutely nothing.
If you order a lot and are in a hurry, this alone can make Prime membership worthwhile. We’ve lost count the number of times we’ve had to rely on speedy delivery to get us out of a bind.
Prime Video
Then there’s Prime Video, which features streaming movies, like Paddington 2, and TV shows including plenty of Amazon Originals exclusives like The Tick, The Man in the High Castle and of course The Grand Tour. There’s something for everyone.
Prime Reading
If you’re more of a reader than a watcher, there’s Prime Reading that gives you access to a rotating catalogue of eBooks, comics and magazines as part of your membership. You also get advanced access to editors’ picks each month. These are free books available early.
Prime Music
For music fans, there’s Amazon Prime Music, which has a catalogue of 2 million songs ad-free. This isn’t to be confused with Amazon Prime Music Unlimited, however, as this is a separate subscription service with 40 million songs. There’s a 4 months for £0.99 promotion if you fancy trying that out.
Twitch Prime
Twitch Prime gets you in-game loot every month and ad-free Twitch streaming on the popular gaming service.
Prime Early Access
You also get early access to Lightning Deals as a Prime member, giving you an all-important head start against other bargain hunters. Amazon Family gets you 20% off grocery essentials like nappies and baby food, so great value if you’re a new parent.
Unlimited photo storage
You also get unlimited free photo storage as part of your membership. Fantastic news if you’re running out of storage space on your phone or computer, and a great way to back up those all-important memories.
Prime exclusive Audible trial
If you’re a Prime member, you can also take out a free 90-day Audible trial. Audible is all about audio books and as part of your membership you get credit for one free audiobook every month. You also have access to free audio shows and unlimited listening to original, short audio programmes.
You also get 60% off selected audiobooks. Every audiobook you buy is yours to keep even if you stop your membership. You’re able to listen on a range of devices including mobile and desktop apps, and through your Kindle Fire, Amazon Echo or Fire TV.
Membership costs £7.99 a month once the 90-day trial is over.
Amazon Household
You can also share your Amazon Prime account with a second adult as part of an Amazon Household. We don’t mean just giving your other half your Amazon account password either. They can have their own Amazon account but you share the benefits of your Amazon Prime account, including digital content and expedited delivery.
If you want to set up an Amazon Household, have a read of our guide.
Premier League and other sports (in the future)
Amazon announced it has acquired the rights to broadcast certain Premier League football games in 2019 exclusively for Prime Members. Expect Amazon to bolster its offerings even more in the future to add even more reasons to sign up to Prime.
Amazon Prime Student
If you’re fortunate to still be living the student life, you also get a host of Amazon Prime benefits with Prime Student. Not only do you get 50% off the cost of a Prime membership, you get extra discounts like 10% off textbooks, fashion and other sections of Amazon. You can see all of the Amazon Prime Student benefits and take out a free 6-month trial here.
Amazon Black Friday – How to know if it’s a good deal
Use a Chrome extension like Keepa or, if you’re not a Chrome user, a site like CamelCamelCamel. Both of these are Amazon price trackers that let you see the Amazon price history on products. That’s great if you want to see if a price has genuinely dropped and if you’re getting a genuinely good deal.
Of the two, Keepa is our favourite as you don’t even have to navigate away from the Amazon Product page. It’s embedded right there for you as you browse around Amazon, instantly letting you see if you’re getting a product for a low price. As prices tend to fluctuate, you’ll have to make a judgement call if now is the right time to snap one up.
If it’s not the lowest price it’s ever been, but it’s not been discounted for a long time, it could still be a good time to jump in. You might also actually need a product right now, so that will also help with the decision. It can be easy to dilly-dally on a decision, but at the end of the day, it’s a personal decision when to dive in.
More Black Friday 2018 content
- Black Friday 2018 UK
- Cyber Monday 2018
- Argos Black Friday
- John Lewis Black Friday
- Currys Black Friday
- Black Friday Nintendo Switch
- Black Friday PS4
- Black Friday Laptops
- Black Friday Dyson
- Black Friday Apple Watch
- Black Friday GoPro
- Black Friday Sonos
- Black Friday iPhone
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.