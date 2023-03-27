Amazon Spring Sale: Deals now live on Kindles, Echo Dots and more

Best Amazon Spring Sale Deals: Amazon’s new springtime sale is upon us and there’s an absurd amount of deals to dive into, but we’ve found the best of them.

As if Prime Day, Black Friday and last year’s ‘Early Prime Access’ sale wasn’t enough, Amazon’s decided to launch yet another yearly sale, this time dropping in springtime, which is typically devoid of any major sales events. Clearly Amazon is looking to capitalise on this quiet period by luring eager shoppers to its website with a ton of tasty deals.

Just like your average Amazon sale however, there are almost too many offers to count which can turn the process of actually trying to find decent deals into a bit of a hassle. To save you from having to waste time by scouring through Amazon’s wares, we’ve already gone ahead and scouted out the best deals available in the sale, bringing them to this very page for your perusal.

If you want to know a bit more about the sale itself and how long it’ll be around for, just take a look at our short FAQ section below to be brought up to speed. For anyone who simply wants to get straight to the discounts, just keep scrolling to find our constantly updated live blog with the best Amazon Spring Sale deals.

FAQs How long does the Amazon Spring Sale last? Amazon’s Spring Sale officially kicks off at 6pm on Monday, March 27. The sale will then continue through the evening and conclude on midnight of Wednesday, March 29. Do I need Amazon Prime? Unlike Amazon Prime Day, you don’t need an Amazon Prime account to take part in the Amazon Spring Sale. However, it is worth noting that if you want the bargains you’ve swiped to turn up quickly then you might want to consider making use of the ongoing offer that nets you one-week of Prime for just 99p.

Live Blog