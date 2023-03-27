Amazon Spring Sale: Deals now live on Kindles, Echo Dots and more
Best Amazon Spring Sale Deals: Amazon’s new springtime sale is upon us and there’s an absurd amount of deals to dive into, but we’ve found the best of them.
As if Prime Day, Black Friday and last year’s ‘Early Prime Access’ sale wasn’t enough, Amazon’s decided to launch yet another yearly sale, this time dropping in springtime, which is typically devoid of any major sales events. Clearly Amazon is looking to capitalise on this quiet period by luring eager shoppers to its website with a ton of tasty deals.
Just like your average Amazon sale however, there are almost too many offers to count which can turn the process of actually trying to find decent deals into a bit of a hassle. To save you from having to waste time by scouring through Amazon’s wares, we’ve already gone ahead and scouted out the best deals available in the sale, bringing them to this very page for your perusal.
If you want to know a bit more about the sale itself and how long it’ll be around for, just take a look at our short FAQ section below to be brought up to speed. For anyone who simply wants to get straight to the discounts, just keep scrolling to find our constantly updated live blog with the best Amazon Spring Sale deals.
Sign up to Amazon Prime
Want to enjoy free next-day delivery and access to Prime Video? You can sign up to a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime right now.
- Amazon
- Cancel any time
- 30-day free trial
FAQs
Amazon’s Spring Sale officially kicks off at 6pm on Monday, March 27. The sale will then continue through the evening and conclude on midnight of Wednesday, March 29.
Unlike Amazon Prime Day, you don’t need an Amazon Prime account to take part in the Amazon Spring Sale. However, it is worth noting that if you want the bargains you’ve swiped to turn up quickly then you might want to consider making use of the ongoing offer that nets you one-week of Prime for just 99p.
Live Blog
If running is a regular part of your fitness routine you won't want to miss this great deal on the Garmin Forerunner 55 Smartwatch. Now just £129.99, was £179.99
https://m.media-amazon.com/images/W/IMAGERENDERING_521856-T2/images/I/61xnpZ6iOrS.__AC_SX300_SY300_QL70_ML2_.jpg
Take your home security to the next level with this bundle pack of 2 Ring Outdoor Cameras for only £109.99. That's a near £70 saving
https://m.media-amazon.com/images/W/IMAGERENDERING_521856-T2/images/I/516sILy5PcL._SX522_.jpg
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is great value at just £149. That's a solid 17% saving from £179
https://m.media-amazon.com/images/W/IMAGERENDERING_521856-T2/images/I/81ccfgzSvQL._AC_SX522_.jpg
Gamers can bag a bargain too! The Xbox Wireless Controller is now 27% off at just £39.98, down from £54.99
https://m.media-amazon.com/images/W/IMAGERENDERING_521856-T2/images/I/41agf4-Cz6L._AC_SX679_.jpg
This SanDisk 512GB microSD card is now 54% off at only £68.99, down from £148.99
https://m.media-amazon.com/images/W/IMAGERENDERING_521856-T2/images/I/51ecD4M2bLL._AC_SX522_.jpg
The fantastic Google Pixel 7 Pro has been included in the sale and has received an 11% discount. Was £949, now just £849
https://m.media-amazon.com/images/W/IMAGERENDERING_521856-T2/images/I/61WuYx48EcL._AC_SX679_.jpg
The 55-inch Sony XR-55X90S is a bargain at just £799, a saving of 20% from £999
https://m.media-amazon.com/images/W/IMAGERENDERING_521856-T2/images/I/81pZYZ61PkL._AC_SX522_.jpg
The Simba Hybrid Duvet has dropped 25% in the Spring Sale. It's now only £186.75, down from £249.99.
https://m.media-amazon.com/images/W/IMAGERENDERING_521856-T2/images/I/81TwxutodHL.__AC_SX300_SY300_QL70_ML2_.jpg
Those in need of a new laptop haven't been forgotten. The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is now just £699.99, down from £1,099.99. That's a massive £400 saving!
https://m.media-amazon.com/images/W/IMAGERENDERING_521856-T2/images/I/61ioJuhb1uL._AC_SX522_.jpg
Looking for a new coffee machine? This Breville Bijou Espresso maker has received a whopping 55% discount down to just £99.99 from £219.99.
https://m.media-amazon.com/images/W/IMAGERENDERING_521856-T2/images/I/81ZUsd3oCqL.__AC_SY300_SX300_QL70_ML2_.jpg
Stream in HD with the Fire TV Stick from Amazon, now 22% off at just £34.99
https://m.media-amazon.com/images/W/IMAGERENDERING_521856-T2/images/I/81gqi27DamL._AC_SX679_.jpg
Amazon have just dropped the price of the Apple Air Pods Pro from £249 down to £229
https://m.media-amazon.com/images/W/IMAGERENDERING_521856-T2/images/I/51emillNpWL._AC_SL1500_.jpg
Need some help with the spring cleaning, this Shark Anti Hair Wrap Vacuum Cleaner is now £100 off at £199, was £299.99
https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/61FcrLdFHPL._AC_SL1500_.jpg
Air fryers have rocketed in popularity over recent years and you can now pick up this Philips Essential Air Fryer with a massive 34% discount at just £98.91, down from £149.99
https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/51ExUjJDQ4L._AC_SL1500_.jpg
Amazon have already dropped the price of the Kindle by 18% down to £69.99, ahead of the main sale
https://m.media-amazon.com/images/W/IMAGERENDERING_521856-T2/images/I/51Knn1dABuL._AC_SX679_.jpg
You can now grab the brilliant Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) for 45% off at Just £29.99
https://m.media-amazon.com/images/W/IMAGERENDERING_521856-T2/images/I/71YVBa7zc5L._AC_SY450_.jpg