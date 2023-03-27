 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon Spring Sale: Deals now live on Kindles, Echo Dots and more

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Best Amazon Spring Sale Deals: Amazon’s new springtime sale is upon us and there’s an absurd amount of deals to dive into, but we’ve found the best of them.

As if Prime Day, Black Friday and last year’s ‘Early Prime Access’ sale wasn’t enough, Amazon’s decided to launch yet another yearly sale, this time dropping in springtime, which is typically devoid of any major sales events. Clearly Amazon is looking to capitalise on this quiet period by luring eager shoppers to its website with a ton of tasty deals.

Just like your average Amazon sale however, there are almost too many offers to count which can turn the process of actually trying to find decent deals into a bit of a hassle. To save you from having to waste time by scouring through Amazon’s wares, we’ve already gone ahead and scouted out the best deals available in the sale, bringing them to this very page for your perusal.

If you want to know a bit more about the sale itself and how long it’ll be around for, just take a look at our short FAQ section below to be brought up to speed. For anyone who simply wants to get straight to the discounts, just keep scrolling to find our constantly updated live blog with the best Amazon Spring Sale deals.

Sign up to Amazon Prime

Sign up to Amazon Prime

Want to enjoy free next-day delivery and access to Prime Video? You can sign up to a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime right now.

  • Amazon
  • Cancel any time
  • 30-day free trial
View Deal

FAQs

How long does the Amazon Spring Sale last?

Amazon’s Spring Sale officially kicks off at 6pm on Monday, March 27. The sale will then continue through the evening and conclude on midnight of Wednesday, March 29.

Do I need Amazon Prime?

Unlike Amazon Prime Day, you don’t need an Amazon Prime account to take part in the Amazon Spring Sale. However, it is worth noting that if you want the bargains you’ve swiped to turn up quickly then you might want to consider making use of the ongoing offer that nets you one-week of Prime for just 99p.

Live Blog

Trusted Reviews

If running is a regular part of your fitness routine you won't want to miss this great deal on the Garmin Forerunner 55 Smartwatch. Now just £129.99, was £179.99

https://m.media-amazon.com/images/W/IMAGERENDERING_521856-T2/images/I/61xnpZ6iOrS.__AC_SX300_SY300_QL70_ML2_.jpg

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.