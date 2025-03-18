:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon Spring Sale 2025 announced – here’s all you need to know

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Amazon has officially pulled back the curtain on its 2025 Spring Sale. To ensure you make the most of the event, here’s all the key information to be aware of.

Can’t wait until Amazon Prime Day in the summer? If you’ve got the itch for a bit of retail therapy or need to pick up a few gifts in advance of upcoming birthdays or big celebrations, then the Amazon Spring Sale is your next opportunity to bag a bargain.

It’s always worth mentioning that unlike Prime Day, the Amazon Spring Sale doesn’t require you to have an active Amazon Prime membership to take part, making it an excellent opportunity for everyone, not just those who are locked into Amazon’s ecosystem. With that said, it still helps to know a bit about the event ahead of time and what our coverage will look like, so let’s run through it.

Amazon Spring Sale dates

We can now confirm that the 2025 Amazon Spring Sale will take place between Tuesday, March 25th to Monday, March 31st. The event will kick off at midnight running into March 25th and continue on from there. If we do receive more information then we’ll update this article accordingly.

Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale

How long does the Amazon Spring Sale last?

With the aforementioned dates in mind, the Amazon Spring Sale will last for a total of seven days, encompassing five working days and a weekend. This latter point will be particularly handy for those who might not have time to shop during the working week, so you’ll have ample opportunity come the weekend to see what’s available.

When does the Amazon Spring Sale end?

This year’s Amazon Spring Sale ends on Monday, March 31st. Being a tad more specific, the event will cease at 23:59PM GMT, which falls in line with the 24-hour nature of previous Amazon sales events.

Best Amazon Spring Sale deals

As of right now, there’s a very small collection of ‘Spring Sale’ deals available, but if you keep this page bookmarked and return to it closer to the event, we’ll have a running live blog of all the best Amazon Spring Sale deals as they appear. You won’t catch any fluff with our coverage either as we use our team’s expertise in testing the latest tech to highlight the products that are actually worth buying.

If you just can’t wait though and need a deal in the here and now, Amazon does have an incredible offer on the Fitbit Inspire 3, letting you get the miniature fitness tracker for just £59.99 as opposed to £84.99. Elsewhere on the site, the ever-epic Ninja Foodi Max Air Fryer has plummeted from £239.99 to only £189.99, letting you get the must-have kitchen appliance on the cheap.

You might like…

Still don’t have a Chromebook? This HP bargain will change that

Still don’t have a Chromebook? This HP bargain will change that

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
Forget the Steam Deck when the Asus ROG Ally is this cheap

Forget the Steam Deck when the Asus ROG Ally is this cheap

Thomas Deehan 24 hours ago
This Razr 50 Ultra deal is a foldable phone jackpot

This Razr 50 Ultra deal is a foldable phone jackpot

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
GHD’s iconic OG hair straighteners are an absolute bargain on Amazon

GHD’s iconic OG hair straighteners are an absolute bargain on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
The Fitbit Charge 6 just got a whole lot better

The Fitbit Charge 6 just got a whole lot better

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Samsung’s 4TB SSD is an absolute bargain on Amazon

Samsung’s 4TB SSD is an absolute bargain on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 4 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access