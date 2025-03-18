Amazon Spring Sale 2025 announced – here’s all you need to know

Amazon has officially pulled back the curtain on its 2025 Spring Sale. To ensure you make the most of the event, here’s all the key information to be aware of.

Can’t wait until Amazon Prime Day in the summer? If you’ve got the itch for a bit of retail therapy or need to pick up a few gifts in advance of upcoming birthdays or big celebrations, then the Amazon Spring Sale is your next opportunity to bag a bargain.

It’s always worth mentioning that unlike Prime Day, the Amazon Spring Sale doesn’t require you to have an active Amazon Prime membership to take part, making it an excellent opportunity for everyone, not just those who are locked into Amazon’s ecosystem. With that said, it still helps to know a bit about the event ahead of time and what our coverage will look like, so let’s run through it.

We can now confirm that the 2025 Amazon Spring Sale will take place between Tuesday, March 25th to Monday, March 31st. The event will kick off at midnight running into March 25th and continue on from there. If we do receive more information then we’ll update this article accordingly.

How long does the Amazon Spring Sale last?

With the aforementioned dates in mind, the Amazon Spring Sale will last for a total of seven days, encompassing five working days and a weekend. This latter point will be particularly handy for those who might not have time to shop during the working week, so you’ll have ample opportunity come the weekend to see what’s available.

When does the Amazon Spring Sale end?

This year’s Amazon Spring Sale ends on Monday, March 31st. Being a tad more specific, the event will cease at 23:59PM GMT, which falls in line with the 24-hour nature of previous Amazon sales events.

Best Amazon Spring Sale deals

As of right now, there’s a very small collection of ‘Spring Sale’ deals available, but if you keep this page bookmarked and return to it closer to the event, we’ll have a running live blog of all the best Amazon Spring Sale deals as they appear. You won’t catch any fluff with our coverage either as we use our team’s expertise in testing the latest tech to highlight the products that are actually worth buying.

If you just can’t wait though and need a deal in the here and now, Amazon does have an incredible offer on the Fitbit Inspire 3, letting you get the miniature fitness tracker for just £59.99 as opposed to £84.99. Elsewhere on the site, the ever-epic Ninja Foodi Max Air Fryer has plummeted from £239.99 to only £189.99, letting you get the must-have kitchen appliance on the cheap.