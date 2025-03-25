Amazon’s Spring Deals bloom with this Sony WH-1000XM5 offer

Been looking at the Sony WH-1000XM5 but have been waiting for them to fall to a less expensive price? Amazon’s Spring Deals Day has you covered.

Ahead of this deal going live, the WH-1000XM5 were down to £269 from their current £299 RRP. This offer takes another £20 off to bring them down to £249.

And unlike Amazon’s Prime Day Deals, the Spring Deals event doesn’t require you to be an active Prime member to see the deal, making it available to everyone.

Get the Sony WH-1000XM5 for £249 Save a total of £50 on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones’ RRP as part of Amazon’s Spring Sale Amazon UK

Now £249 View Deal

The Sony WH-1000XM5 still rank as our best overall wireless headphones, awarding it five stars when it first launched. Call quality remains one of the best, making it easy to make and receive calls whether indoors or out.

But the sound is what you’ll be handing over your cash for and the Sony WH-1000XM5 are one of the best-sounding wireless headphones we’ve heard. If you enjoy your music sounding rich and detailed then these headphones offer plenty of rich bass, a smooth sounding midrange with very natural-sounding voices within a wide and detailed soundstage. And even when you’re listening to lower quality tracks, Sony’s DSEE Extreme can upscale music and remove any noice to make them sound crystal clear.

The ANC strips away most of the noise you encounter everyday, making the world a much quieter place. The Ambient mode is excellent, with its very clear and detailed performance.

They are one of the ‘smartest’ headphones on the market thanks to the suite of convenient features they have which includes Speak to Chat that automatically pauses audio when it senses you’re speaking. Voice control includes both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and the Adaptive Sound Control, which can track where you are through geolocation and adapt the ANC performance.