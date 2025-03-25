:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s Spring Deals bloom with this Sony WH-1000XM5 offer

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Been looking at the Sony WH-1000XM5 but have been waiting for them to fall to a less expensive price? Amazon’s Spring Deals Day has you covered.

Ahead of this deal going live, the WH-1000XM5 were down to £269 from their current £299 RRP. This offer takes another £20 off to bring them down to £249.

And unlike Amazon’s Prime Day Deals, the Spring Deals event doesn’t require you to be an active Prime member to see the deal, making it available to everyone.

Get the Sony WH-1000XM5 for £249

Get the Sony WH-1000XM5 for £249

Save a total of £50 on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones’ RRP as part of Amazon’s Spring Sale

  • Amazon UK
  • Now £249
View Deal

The Sony WH-1000XM5 still rank as our best overall wireless headphones, awarding it five stars when it first launched. Call quality remains one of the best, making it easy to make and receive calls whether indoors or out.

But the sound is what you’ll be handing over your cash for and the Sony WH-1000XM5 are one of the best-sounding wireless headphones we’ve heard. If you enjoy your music sounding rich and detailed then these headphones offer plenty of rich bass, a smooth sounding midrange with very natural-sounding voices within a wide and detailed soundstage. And even when you’re listening to lower quality tracks, Sony’s DSEE Extreme can upscale music and remove any noice to make them sound crystal clear.

The ANC strips away most of the noise you encounter everyday, making the world a much quieter place. The Ambient mode is excellent, with its very clear and detailed performance.

They are one of the ‘smartest’ headphones on the market thanks to the suite of convenient features they have which includes Speak to Chat that automatically pauses audio when it senses you’re speaking. Voice control includes both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and the Adaptive Sound Control, which can track where you are through geolocation and adapt the ANC performance.

You might like…

Best Wireless Headphones 2025: Our top-rated Bluetooth headphones

Best Wireless Headphones 2025: Our top-rated Bluetooth headphones

Kob Monney 1 week ago
Best Headphones 2025: Our top wireless and wired picks

Best Headphones 2025: Our top wireless and wired picks

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Sony WH-1000XM5 Review

Sony WH-1000XM5 Review

Kob Monney 10 months ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access