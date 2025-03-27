:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Amazon just made a high-end Dell gaming laptop affordable

Thomas Deehan
Want to enjoy top tier PC gaming without having to pay absurd prices? This Dell gaming laptop deal has you covered.

When it comes to buying a gaming laptop, it makes sense to invest a bit more in a device that’s actually going to give you a great experience, with enough power to futureproof itself against upcoming triple-A games. However, this is why any chance to save on the high-end models is worth shouting about.

Thanks to the ongoing Amazon Spring Sale, instead of forking out £1649, you can now pick up the Dell G16 gaming laptop for just £1349 at the checkout. That’s a massive £300 saving to be had, which can then be put towards buying the latest games to put your new G16 laptop to the test.

The Dell G16 is now a great value gaming laptop

The Dell G16 is now a great value gaming laptop

The high-powered Dell G16 gaming laptop has just had its price cut by £300 in the Amazon Spring Sale, making this the perfect chance for PC gamers to upgrade their set-up.

  • Amazon
  • Was £1649
  • Now just £1349
View Deal

From the specs sheet alone, the Dell G16 is an absolute beast. Starting out with the display, this thing has a gorgeous 16-inch QHD+ panel with an unbelievable refresh rate of 240Hz. This is perfect for fast paced games like Call of Duty Warzone or Returnal, as it can ramp up the action even more for total immersion.

Powering the show is a supreme combo in the Intel Core i9-13900HX processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, both of which work in tandem to run the latest flagship titles with ease. There’s even 32GB RAM to help manage everything that you see on screen.

On the storage front, it’s highly unlikely that you’ll need to carry around an external hard drive, or even upgrade anytime soon thanks to a massive 1TB SSD built into the laptop. That’s more than enough to have several triple-A games installed alongside smaller indie titles.

There’s also Wi-Fi 6 compatibility so if you have a Wi-Fi 6 supported router then you can enjoy a high-speed internet connection that keeps you tied into the action.

While we have reviewed this laptop yet, it does currently have a 4.1-star rating on Amazon, with one verified customer writing: “the Nvidia RTX4070 simply powers through anything I throw at it [and] the I9 CPU is no slouch either. Coming with 32GB of RAM means I don’t have any bottlenecks and the 1TB of NVME leaves me with plenty of storage for now.”

It was already a solid option for gamers at full price, but when it’s reduced by £300, the Dell G16 is a true springtime bargain.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

