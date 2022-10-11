Amazon slashes £100 off Apple Watch 7 cellular

You can currently pick up a cellular Apple Watch Series 7 for £100 less than normal as part of the Amazon Prime Early Access day festivities.

Amazon’s Prime Early Access sales event runs from October 11 to October 12 across 15 countries, including the US and the UK, giving Prime subscribers a bunch of money off deals ahead of the festive season.

One thing’s for sure: anyone shopping for a new smartwatch is well served. We’ve already brought you the news of a great Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal, and now we have a similarly great discount on the Apple Watch Series 7.

Save £100 on an Apple Watch Series 7 cellular You can currently save £100 on the Apple Watch Series 7 cellular as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access day sales event. Amazon

Save 21%

£369 View Deal

Head on over to Amazon and you’ll find the Apple Watch Series 7, in a fetching shade of green, for just £369. That’s a saving of £100, or 21% off.

This is the smaller 41mm iteration of Apple’s smartwatch, and it’s also the cellular model. This means that you’ll be able to keep getting your notifications even when you don’t take your phone out with you.

We particularly rate this deal in a year where the Apple Watch Series 7’s replacement, the imaginatively named Apple Watch Series 8, has turned out be a pretty minor upgrade. It’s got the same design, the same display, and the same basic battery life as the watch featured in this deal.

Also, the Apple Watch 7 was arguably the best smartwatch of 2021. We scored it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, concluding that it “still reigns supreme as the smartwatch king for iOS users”. We particularly liked its larger display and its significantly faster charging speeds.