DEAL: Amazon Prime Video Channels are just 99p for a limited time

In case you haven’t got enough streaming services on your plate, Amazon Prime is giving you the chance to stock up on more with a great deal that’ll give you plenty to watch until Christmas and before.

Right now, Prime Members can snap three months access to a range of Channels for just 99p per month. From now until October 14, streamers can supplement their libraries with content from a number of popular providers.

Channels that are part of the offer include Discovery Channel, BFI Player, Starzplay, Crime and Investigation, Acorn TV and History Play. Given those channels usually cost up to £4.99 a month, there’s major savings to be had if you’re looking to top up your streaming library.

BFI Player for example, features some treasures of British filmmaking and independent cinema from around the world. Highlights include Paris Texas, Betty Blue, Breathless, Red Desert, One Deadly Summer and 8/12.

Acorn TV specialises in British telly and includes a good few original shows as well as archive content like Foyle’s War, Accused, Run and Jack Taylor.

Starzplay brings a few Hollywood hits into play, such as The Expendables series, Sicario 2, The Hunger Games movies and In Bruges. You’ll also be able to access series like The Tudors, Little Women, High Fidelity and Veronica Mars.

Discovery gets you access to hit US shows like Deadliest Catch, Gold Rush and Fast & Loud. History Play has Ancient Aliens, The Unexplained and The Curse of Oak Island in its streaming locker.

There’s a free quid to be saved here, but you’ll need to remember to cancel before the end of the promotional period or you’ll be playing the full whack after 90 days. Oh, and don’t forget, there’s the small matter of Prime Day commencing on October 13. Happy viewing/shopping, folks.

