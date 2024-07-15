Best Early Prime Day Deals Live: Echos and Kindles going cheap

Prime Day 2024 is almost here but that hasn’t stopped Amazon from getting the ball rolling ahead of time with some early Prime-exclusive deals.

For the uninitiated, Amazon Prime Day (despite what the name might lead you to think) is a 48-hour bonanza filled with discounts on countless products but most importantly, the latest tech.

The sale offers up the best chance before Black Friday in November to bag a bargain on whichever type of tech you have your eye on, whether that be a new laptop, some smart speakers or even just a spare PS5 controller.

The one caveat is that unlike most other sales throughout the year, there is a barrier to entry in that the offers are only available for active Amazon Prime subscribers. While that might sound off-putting at first, it’s more of a formality as Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to Prime that you can make use of in order to access the sale.

All you have to do is sign up to Prime via your Amazon account and then after the sale is done, dive into your account settings and cancel the subscription to make sure that you won’t be charged once the trial comes to an end. There’s nothing more to it than that.

Plus, while you have access to Prime, you can also enjoy next-day delivery on eligible products, as well as dive into the wealth of films and TV shows currently available on Amazon’s streaming site, Prime Video.

Of course, for the sheer amount of deals that Amazon tends to drop during an average Prime Day (somewhere in the tens of thousands), it’s far better to bring in a helping hand, which is where we come in. We’re already scouring Amazon’s website for the best early Prime Day deals, adding them to our live blog below so that you can get straight to the discounts that matter. If you do want a super quick glance as the best at our favourite discounts so far, we’ve rounded up a very brief list ahead of the live blog below.

