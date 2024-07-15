Best Early Prime Day Deals Live: Echos and Kindles going cheap
Prime Day 2024 is almost here but that hasn’t stopped Amazon from getting the ball rolling ahead of time with some early Prime-exclusive deals.
For the uninitiated, Amazon Prime Day (despite what the name might lead you to think) is a 48-hour bonanza filled with discounts on countless products but most importantly, the latest tech.
The sale offers up the best chance before Black Friday in November to bag a bargain on whichever type of tech you have your eye on, whether that be a new laptop, some smart speakers or even just a spare PS5 controller.
The one caveat is that unlike most other sales throughout the year, there is a barrier to entry in that the offers are only available for active Amazon Prime subscribers. While that might sound off-putting at first, it’s more of a formality as Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to Prime that you can make use of in order to access the sale.
Sign up to Amazon Prime
Want to enjoy free next-day delivery and access to Prime Video? You can sign up to a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime right now.
- Amazon
- Cancel any time
- 30-day free trial
All you have to do is sign up to Prime via your Amazon account and then after the sale is done, dive into your account settings and cancel the subscription to make sure that you won’t be charged once the trial comes to an end. There’s nothing more to it than that.
Plus, while you have access to Prime, you can also enjoy next-day delivery on eligible products, as well as dive into the wealth of films and TV shows currently available on Amazon’s streaming site, Prime Video.
Of course, for the sheer amount of deals that Amazon tends to drop during an average Prime Day (somewhere in the tens of thousands), it’s far better to bring in a helping hand, which is where we come in. We’re already scouring Amazon’s website for the best early Prime Day deals, adding them to our live blog below so that you can get straight to the discounts that matter. If you do want a super quick glance as the best at our favourite discounts so far, we’ve rounded up a very brief list ahead of the live blog below.
Best early Prime Day deals
UK:
- All-new Echo Spot – Now just £49.99 (was £79.99)
- Amazon Fire 55-inch QLED TV – Now just £429.99 (was £749.99)
- Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Machine – Now just £69 (was £150)
- Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi Router – Now just £199.99 (was £299.299)
US:
- All-new Echo Spot – Now just $44.99 (was $79.99)
- MacBook Air M3 – Now just $898.99 (was $1099)
- Echo Show 15 with Fire TV Remote – Now just $249.98 (was $314.97)
- GoPro Hero 11 Bundle – Now just $249.99 (was $349.99)
Live Blog
If you're looking to improve your smarthome setup for cheap, then look no further than this early Prime Day deal on an Amazon Echo Pop. Act now and you can save an astounding 56% on the device, which is now just £19.99.
https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/61fOp-y8yqL._AC_SL1000_.jpg
If you need a cheap tablet to keep the kids entertained then don't go shopping around for an iPad when the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids is now massively discounted. Plus, with a robust case included, not to mention a two-year warranty, this tablet is ready to withstand whatever gets thrown at it.
If you're looking to buy a tablet for your children, don't miss out on this early Prime Day deal on the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet. The device is usually £149.99, but this sale has dropped the price to just £64.99
https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/61etNk-CkdL._AC_SL1000_.jpg
Fire TV Sticks are great for adding tons of smart functionality to old TVs, or even certain newer models that have fairly archaic user interfaces, with Fire TV UI bringing all the best content available into one, easy to use system. Plus, with the 4K Fire TV Stick going cheap, you can enjoy high quality streaming for less.
When it comes to affordable tech gifts that still pack tons of features, you can't do much better than an Amazon Echo. Well, things have just got even more affordable thanks to this unbelievable offer on the sleek Echo Pop.
If you work from home then the last thing you should have to put up with is a slow internet connection. In order to give your devices a serious boost, this phenomenal offer on the Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi Router is well worth snapping up.
The Kindle Scribe has just hit a bargain price, making it the perfect buy for anyone who likes to take notes as they read. Plus, with the longest battery life of any Kindle device, it's also a great companion for any long trips this summer.