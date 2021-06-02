Amazon Prime Day 2021: The online retailer has unveiled the date for its exclusive annual bonanza, leaving precious time left until you can get your hands on some fantastic deals.

Last year was a tricky time for Prime Day – having been delayed multiple times until finally settling on date in mid-October. It wasn’t ideal, particularly as Black Friday (and the absurd amount of deals that come with it) was only a month away that point, but Amazon clearly has plans for some course correction this year as Prime Day will now take place earlier than ever.

There will be a lot to keep up with this year, as Amazon has set out several new measures to help users source the deals that are right for them. To help you get through it, this page contains all the key information you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2021, and once the deals begin to drop, you’ll want to keep this page bookmarked as we handpick the very best offers that are worth your time and attention.

Prime Day 2021 Date – When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2021 will take place on June 21 and 22. There are no times allotted to the sale, so it appears as if this will be another 48 hour shindig (just prepare to not get any sleep).

Eager Prime Day fans will no doubt know that Amazon’s sale typically takes place in July, making this the earliest Prime Day yet. By having the event earlier in this year, this will allow for a bit more breathing room between Prime Day and Black Friday, although if you don’t fancy waiting until November to get some bargain hunting done, then now’s the time to do it.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

If you’re new to the party and all of this ‘Prime Day’ stuff seems a tad overwhelming, fear not – here’s a break down of what you need to know. Prime Day is a yearly sale that happens exclusively on Amazon’s website. As the name implies, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the deals that appear during Prime Day, but you can always avoid any additional costs by signing up for the 14-day free trial of Amazon Prime and then cancelling the membership before you’re charged.

Given the sheer amount of buying frenzy that Prime Day tends to drum up, don’t be surprised when other retailers try to get in on the action as well. It’s customary for competing retailers like Currys PC World, eBay and AO to drop their own deals around the same time as Amazon Prime Day.

When should I sign up for Amazon Prime?

Given that Prime Day is just around the corner, we recommend signing up for Amazon Prime around Friday, June 11. Not only will you be able to cash in on the fantastic deals that drop in the sale, but you’ll also be eligible to make use of the various perks that come with having a Prime membership. These perks include next-day delivery and access to Prime Video – which has several Oscar-nominated films including Sound of Metal and Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm.

Sign up: Amazon Prime 14-Day Free Trial

Best Prime Day Deals – Deals live right now

Even though Prime Day has yet to officially commence, Amazon has still decided to a drop a few bargains early to get everyone excited. These are the best early Amazon Prime Day deals we can find:

Deal: PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription for just £32.85 (was £49.99)

Deal: PlayStation Now 12-month subscription for just £37.49 (was £49.99)

Deal: Amazon Kindle Kids Edition for just £64.99 (was £99.99)

Deal: Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory for just £19.99 (was £49.99)

Be sure to keep this page bookmarked to stay up to date with Amazon Prime Day deals!