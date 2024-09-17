Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days coming soon – what you need to know

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Amazon is bringing back its Prime Big Deal Days sales event, promising huge savings on ‘hundreds of thousands’ of products from top brands.

The two-day sales event returns on October 8 and 9 and includes savings on products from brands including LG, Sony, Bose, Shark, and Tefal.

Shoppers will also get Prime Day-beating prices on products from Stanley, Barbie and Silentnight. The company is encouraging non-members to sign-up for Amazon Prime ahead of time to get the biggest savings.

Amazon is also touting its new AI tool called Rufus, which it says will provide users with a “conversational shopping assistant” that’ll help it make more informed decisions around purchases, especially if they’re shopping for gifts.

There’ll be fast and free delivery for Prime Members and in some cities items will be available the same day.

The Big Deal Days are yet another sales event from Amazon, which also has the two-day Prime Day in May and then the Black Friday sales weekends.

“There has never been a better time to be a Prime member, and Prime Big Deal Days will offer a wide selection of deals across some of our most popular items,” said John Boumphrey, Amazon’s UK boss. “Customers will be able to get great deals from both big brands and small businesses, and for the first time they can get extra shopping advice from Rufus – our new AI-powered shopping assistant that we launched in the UK this month.”

We’ll be bringing you the best of the deals from this two-day sales event.

