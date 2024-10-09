Best October Prime Day Headphone Deals: Offers from Apple, Sony and more

Time’s running out to bag a bargain in the Amazon Prime sale, but these headphone offers are still available.

In case you haven’t heard, the October Prime Day sale is currently taking place at Amazon and there are precious few hours left before the whole thing comes to an end. We’ve seen plenty of great offers on smartphones, TVs and more, but if you’re a big fan of personal audio then you’re in luck as headphones are going cheap too.

To save you from having to dive into the sale headfirst and figure out what’s actually worth buying, we’ve gone ahead and done the work for you by highlighting the four best deals we’ve spotted for headphones. Just take a gander below to see what made the cut.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Long-time readers of Trusted Reviews will already know that the Sony WH-1000XM4 are a favourite amongst the team, and it isn’t hard to see why. Even though they have a successor on the market in the XM5, the XM4 are able to fold away neatly, making them more portable, and their combination of high-end sound and powerful ANC still make them a force to be reckoned with. Now going for just £179.99, you simply won’t find a better pair of headphones at this price.

Sony’s 5-star headphones are a Prime Big Deal Days bargain Get Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ears for the lowest price we’ve seen them in 2024 Amazon UK

Now £179 View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Amazon hasn’t seen fit to discount Apple’s proper over-ear headphones but it’s not the worst thing in the world, particularly as the outstanding AirPods Pro 2 are now back down to just £179. If you’re invested in Apple’s ecosystem then these are the earbuds to have as they can seamlessly swap between whichever Apple device you’re using in the moment. The sound quality and ANC have also been greatly improved over the first-gen pair, making them both an essential buy for newcomers and a worthy upgrade too.

Get the 4.5-star Apple AirPods Pro 2 for a bargain price this Big Deals Day The AirPods Pro 2 are currently just £179 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale. Act fast to avoid missing out. Amazon

Was £229

Now £179 View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 4

If you’ve ever been let down by a low-battery notification on a long-haul flight then these are the headphones for you. With a whopping 60-hour life span on a single charge, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are the perfect companion for those who are always on the move. They’re also incredibly comfortable to wear for long periods of time, and at the reduced price of £209.99, they no longer break the bank.

Save 25% on the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones Upgrade to the Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones and experience adaptive noise cancelling, premium audio quality and a 60-hour battery life, all for a more affordable price. Amazon

Was £279

Now £209.99 View Deal

Shokz OpenRun Pro

For any runners out there, while it might be tempting to opt for a pair of over-ear headphones or earbuds, the value of spatial awareness should not be underestimated, particularly for avoiding collisions. To that end, the Shokz OpenRun Pro are the perfect remedy, offering up excellent audio quality via bone conduction and all without blocking your ear canals so you can still keep your wits about you. For just £109, you can’t ask for fairer than that.

Every runner needs to see this limited time Amazon deal Save over a third on Shokz’s OpenRun Pro open-ear headphones for a limited time. Amazon

Was £159.95

Now just £109 View Deal

Best overall Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers: