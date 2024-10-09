Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Best October Prime Day Apple Deals: AirPods, Apple Watch and more

Amazon’s October Prime Day event (officially known as Prime Big Deal Days) has a ton of great Apple deals, and we’ve rounded up the best of them here.

In case you haven’t heard, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is currently in its last leg but there are still tons of offers available if you haven’t had the chance to pick something up. While there’s been no shortage of deals across the tech spectrum, with TVs, headphones, smartwatches and more being brought into fold, any Apple fans out there will be glad to know that several of the company’s products are also discounted right now.

As any Apple user will tell you (myself included), the company’s devices do come with a premium price tag as standard so any chance to save money is well worth shouting about. With that in mind, here are the best Apple deals we’ve spotted from Amazon’s sale.

AirPods Pro 2 on desk

Apple AirPods Pro 2

The AirPods Pro 2 are by far the best earbuds for iPhone users, particularly with their ability to let you summon Siri without needing to reach for your phone, and the way in which they can seamlessly jump between your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and MacBook, depending on what you're using in the moment. Any chance to get these discounted is worth jumping on, but they're now back down to the previous low of £179 in Amazon's ongoing sale.

Get the 4.5-star Apple AirPods Pro 2 for a bargain price this Big Deals Day

Get the 4.5-star Apple AirPods Pro 2 for a bargain price this Big Deals Day

The AirPods Pro 2 are currently just £179 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale. Act fast to avoid missing out.

  Amazon
  Was £229
  Now £179
View Deal
Apple Watch Series 9 on table

Apple Watch Series 9

While the newer Apple Watch Series 10 might be tempting to some with its larger display and slimmer build, it's not a massive overhaul from the Series 9, and when you can get yesteryear's watch for a significantly reduced price, the latter immediately becomes the better buy of the pair.

Apple Watch Series 9 Amazon Prime Price Cut

Apple Watch Series 9 Amazon Prime Price Cut

Forget the Apple Watch 10, the Series 9 is now available for just a fraction of its original price, getting you all the great Apple Watch features for less,

  Amazon
  Was £429
  Now just £335
View Deal
Two Apple Pencil USB-C models on a light background

Apple Pencil USB-C

If you already have an iPad then one of the best ways to make the most of it is by picking up an Apple Pencil. The Apple Pencil USB-C is the cheapest of the bunch but it still allows you to dive into digital art and note-taking with ease, and it's now been made even more affordable, dropping to its lowest price yet at £64.

The Apple Pencil USB-C is at its lowest ever price on Amazon

The Apple Pencil USB-C is at its lowest ever price on Amazon

The Apple Pencil USB-C is currently at its lowest ever price on Amazon, in this rare price drop. Compatible with all USB-C iPads, including the newest iPad Pro M4 and iPad Air M2, the Apple Pencil USB-C is an affordable way to handwrite and sketch on your device.

  Amazon
  Was £79
  Now £64
View Deal
Anker MagGo Power Bank 10K in hand
Anker MagGo Power Bank 10K in hand

Anker MagGo Power Bank

While not technically an official Apple product, the Anker MagGo 10K Power Bank is definitely designed with iPhones in mind as it can wirelessly charge Apple's handsets via MagSafe. I'm lucky enough to have one of these power banks and I never leave home without it, as it always gives me peace of mind that a low battery is never cause for concern on a night out. To nab one for just £65.99 is a bargain.

Save 27% on the Anker MagGo Power Bank 10K iPhone charger

Save 27% on the Anker MagGo Power Bank 10K iPhone charger

Amazon is offering a huge 27% discount on the Anker MagGo Power Bank 10K iPhone charger as part of the Prime Big Deal Days event.

  Amazon
  Save 27%
  Now £65.99
View Deal

