Best October Prime Day Air Fryer Deals: Ninja, Tefal and more

Air Fryers are a great appliance to have year-round, so if you’ve yet to buy one or need to make an upgrade, these are the deals for you.

Whether you’re cooking just for yourself or for a large group of people, air fryers are a fantastic appliance to have at your disposal as they’re surprisingly adept at creating a whole host of classic recipes and within a shorter time frame than traditional cooking methods. Speaking from experience, barely a day has gone by where I haven’t put my own air fryer to use after acquiring it well over a year ago.

As luck would have it, there’s an abundance of air fryer deals currently available as part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, so if you’re looking to see what all the fuss is about or upgrade to a newer device with more features to boot, these are the offers worth making use of.

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK control panel lights

Ninja Foodi Max

Let’s face it, no air fryer enjoys quite as much celebrity as the Ninja Foodi Max, with its proudly displayed logo and dual-drawer set-up. If you want the best that money can buy then this is it, as the Foodi Max provides an excellent even cook to whatever you’re whipping up, and when it’s down to just £159.99, there really isn’t a reason why you shouldn’t get it.

Save 1/3 on this large-capacity Ninja air fryer for a limited time

Save 1/3 on this large-capacity Ninja air fryer for a limited time

The Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer has dropped to just £159.99 in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. Run to Amazon now to save 33% on this large-capacity air fryer while this offer lasts.

  • Amazon
  • Was £239.99
  • £159.99
View Deal
Tefal 8-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer on background

Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone

Ninja might be the head honcho but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t terrific alternatives out there. For instance, Tefal’s Easy Fry Dual Zone air fryer may not have quite as much space as the Foodi Max, but it’s quite a bit cheaper at just £99.99, and it still packs multiple drawers to cook several food items at once.

Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone price crash

Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone price crash

Tefal’s dual-drawer air fryer is giving Ninja a run for its money with a well timed discount during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.

  • Amazon
  • Was £179.99
  • Now just £99.99
View Deal
The Cosori Air Fryer

Cosori 5.5L Air Fryer

For those on a budget or without the kitchen space for a larger air fryer, single-drawer units like this one from Cosori are a much better option. Not only is this model going for just £49.99 in Amazon’s sale, but it also boasts 11 presets including Bake and Roast.

Cosori 5.5L Air Fryer price drop

Cosori 5.5L Air Fryer price drop

If you’re tied to a budget or don’t have much kitchen space, this mega price drop on the 5.5L Cosori air fryer is just for you.

  • Amazon
  • Was £109.99
  • Now just £49.99
View Deal
Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker

Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker

For the folks who want one major appliance that can do more than just air fry food, look no further than the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker. Now going for the incredibly low price of just £129.99, this multicooker can be used to slow cook, grill and even steam food, so you’ve got plenty of options here to suit whichever recipe you want to tackle next.

Get the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 air fryer close to half price

Get the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 air fryer close to half price

The Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 air fryer is currently selling for close to half price as part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event.

  • Amazon
  • Save 49%
  • Now £129.99
View Deal

