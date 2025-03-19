Amazon has a Mini LED TV deal of Black Friday proportions

If you’ve been waiting for a chance to give your home entertainment set-up a high-end boost, this is it.

As you might have already heard, Amazon’s Spring Sale is set to take place next week and while the majority of the company’s deals will be saved for the event itself, it is teasing us ahead of time with some truly phenomenal bargains.

Case in point, the 55-inch Fire TV Omni Mini-LED series set has just plummeted from £849.99 to just £699.99. That’s one of the best deals I’ve ever seen for a Mini LED TV, and I can safely say that it’s very unlikely we’ll see anything better than that over the coming months, until maybe Prime Day or, failing that, Black Friday.

Amazon Fire TV Spring Sale Bargain Amazon’s high-end Mini LED TV is now available at the same price as a mid-range TV thanks to this early deal ahead of the retailer’s Spring Sale. Amazon

Was £849.99

Now just £699.99 View Deal

Thankfully however, unlike Prime Day, you don’t need to have an active Amazon Prime membership to make use of this deal, so it’s available for everyone until the end of the Spring Sale (March 31st) or until stock’s last.

There’s plenty to like about this TV, but we’ll start with the most obvious facet: its Mini LED panel. Mini LED allows for a far more vibrant display with high-end colouration that brilliantly mimics the details of real life.

While we have yet to review this particular set, one verified customer did have this to say: “the Omni Mini LED’s display performance is remarkably impressive, particularly when compared to OLED technology. The local dimming implementation deserves special mention, delivering deep blacks that rival OLED panels. The TV’s ability to maintain detail in dark scenes while providing excellent brightness makes the difference between Mini LED and OLED technology surprisingly minimal in real-world viewing.”

Because this is an Amazon product, the set uses Fire TV OS which is one of the best operating systems out there for managing your various streaming apps, and seeing all of your favourite shows in one place so you can quickly jump back in from where you left off.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

Of course, if you do want to try something new then you can just ask Alexa to offer up recommendations that you might like. Similarly, you can cut out the scrolling entirely and ask for a specific film or TV show to get straight into the action.

Thanks to the TV’s 144Hz refresh rate, this is also a great option for gamers as it’ll give you the edge against the competition when playing online, and support for VRR helps to cut down on screen-tearing, keeping you immersed in your favourite digital worlds.

For the sheer value of what Amazon’s proposing here, it’s hard to argue with what’s on offer. While there are more premium TVs out there, they cost a lot more at the checkout.