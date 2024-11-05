Amazon may have won Black Friday early with this TV deal

Most of us have a new TV courtesy of Black Friday by now, so how about a Black Friday sale on the big supermarket shop, eh? Well, that’s not going to happen, so here’s another unfeasibly inexpensive television for you to consider.

Amazon is selling a 43-inch 4K LED TV with Dolby Vision for £229. That’s £200 off, or 47% off if you prefer to calculate the savings that way.

HiSense 43-inch 4K Dolby Vision TV for £200 off Amazon has knocked 47% off the price of the HiSense E6 43-inch TV from 2024. Amazon

Was £429

Now £229 View Deal

That’s comfortably the lowest price we’ve seen on this 2024 E6 model and it’s the lowest it’s ever been on Amazon judging by the Keepa price tracking tool.

The Vidaa OS smart TV interface offers access to loads of the essential streaming platforms, such as Freely, Netflix, Youtube, Apple TV, Disney+, Paramount Plus, NOW TV, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, ITVX, All 4, My5, UKTV, Britbox, and plenty more.

There’s dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, compatibility with Apple AirPlay 2, and 3x HDMI 2.1 ports (including compatibility with eARC) for connecting games consoles and soundbars.

The set is a lower-end television so only offers a 60Hz refresh rate, but there is access to HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR standards alongside the 3840 x 2160 maximum resolution for compatible content. There are sports modes and gaming modes and some AI features sprinkled in along the way to add sheen to the experience.

We’re sure to see loads of offers on television sets between now and Black Friday, which is just three weeks away. However, £200 off a 43-inch 4K Dolby Vision set that’s close to half price is going to take some beating.

If you’re fatigued already by the prospect of Black Friday dominating the landscape, when the spirit of the season is gratitude for what you already have, we’ll be doing our best to only bring you the tech offers worth telling you about.