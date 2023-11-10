Amazon knocks an impressive 30% off the foldable Motorola Razr

Black Friday 2023 might not officially kick off for another two weeks, but that hasn’t stopped retailers from offering tempting bargains on all kinds of tech. That means it’s a particularly good time to pick yourself up a shiny new smartphone.

If you want to dip your toe into foldable phone waters, Amazon has you covered with a tempting deal on the clamshell-style Motorola Razr (2022), knocking 30% off its £949.99 RRP to bring it down to a much more affordable £659.

You can pick up the foldable Motorola Razr (2022) on Amazon for only £659, a whopping 30% reduction that makes it cheaper than the entry-level Razr 40 – but stock is extremely limited, so you'll need to be quick.

While the Razr (2022) has since been replaced by the newer Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola has kept the Razr (2022) around as a mid-way point between the truly budget foldable Motorola Razr 40 and the 40 Ultra. It makes sense, too – it boasts a larger cover display than the regular Razr 40 while not being quite as large as that of the 40 Ultra, while still boasting many of the same core specs.

So, if you were tempted by the regular Razr 40 at £799, the Razr (2022) represents a free upgrade – and at a discount too.

As seen from the above graph, the price has been relatively stable, although a one-day deal of £599 in early November did make it even more tempting. However, it still represents the cheapest you’ll find the Razr (2022) right now at £659 – but be quick, as stock is limited.

Is the Motorola Razr (2022) worth buying?

More than just nostalgic Pros Creaseless inner display

Sharp, saturated photos

Flagship Snapdragon processor Cons Still no wireless charging

Limited zoom capabilities

Low IP rating

The Motorola Razr (2022) is a capable smartphone with a flagship processor and a fantastic camera.

It can be found for the same price as the newer, less capable Razr 40.

The foldable display is still the standout feature of the phone.

The design has been updated to feel more like a true high-end smartphone.

The Quick View display offers quick access to notifications, music playback, and the camera.

The phone is rated IP52 for water-repellence.

Durability has been improved compared to the previous model.

The camera features a dual 50-megapixel camera with support for 8K video.

The performance is smooth and snappy with no lag or noticeable issues.

The battery life is improved with a larger battery and faster charging, but there is no wireless charging.

The Motorola Razr (2022) may not be the latest and greatest in Motorola’s foldable collection any more, it still represents a solid mid-ground between the entry-level Motorola Razr 40 and the top-end Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.

It sports a combination of a 2.7-inch cover display and a large internal foldable 6.7-inch pOLED display with a super smooth 144Hz refresh rate that essentially provides the big-screen experience without having a long candybar phone in your pocket, folding down to much more pocketable dimensions. That cover display can even run full Android apps, negating the need to unfold the phone to check notifications or control smart home tech.

It also offers a solid camera experience with dual 50MP primary and ultrawide lenses, with impressive detail and clarity delivered from both lenses, and it’s capable of shooting 8K video too – though we’d recommend sticking at the EIS-enabled 4K@60fps instead.

The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 powering the phone may not be the latest in Qualcomm’s flagship arsenal, but considering the newer Razr 40 Ultra also sports the chipset, you’re not missing out on much by opting for the Razr (2022).

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Motorola Razr (2022) review.

