Amazon Kindle Colorsoft gets its first discount for Prime members

The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft has received its first discount, giving readers a chance to enjoy those glorious, full-colour books for a little bit less.

Amazon US has knocked $50 off the price of the Kindle Colorsoft, bringing the price down from $279.99 to $229.99. That’s an 18% discount.

This Signature Edition offer is for Prime members and it goes without saying that you’ll get rapid delivery at no extra cost.

$50 off the new Amazon Kindlesoft Amazon’s Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition has its first proper discount with Amazon knocking $50 off the price Amazon US

Was: £279.99

$50 off View Deal

One thing to note, if you have an older Kindle device you’re trading in, you can save an extra 20% on this deal, which would be an additional $46 off.

The Kindle Colorsoft, which comes with 32GB of storage, was a brand new category of device from Amazon in 2024 and it’s the first ever colour Kindle, which is a long-held wish from users.

The 7-inch Colorsoft display brings books, travel guides, and graphic novels to life with more of a tablet-like experience combined with the easy-on-the-eyes strengths of an e-reader. You can also highlight in colour too!

Amazon says this model has been designed for reading with none of the glare or intense light you’ll get from a tablet screen, and has a back light that’ll automatically adjust to your surroundings – day or night.

Amazon explains that the “custom formulated coatings between the display layers to enhance the colour, a light guide with micro-deflectors to minimise stray light, and an ultra-thin coating in the display stack to improve optical performance. We built the display on an oxide backplane for sharper contrast, faster page turns, and better image quality.”

Battery life will last for 8 weeks and can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C. It’s still waterproof too.