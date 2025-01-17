Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft gets its first discount for Prime members

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft has received its first discount, giving readers a chance to enjoy those glorious, full-colour books for a little bit less.

Amazon US has knocked $50 off the price of the Kindle Colorsoft, bringing the price down from $279.99 to $229.99. That’s an 18% discount.

This Signature Edition offer is for Prime members and it goes without saying that you’ll get rapid delivery at no extra cost.

$50 off the new Amazon Kindlesoft

$50 off the new Amazon Kindlesoft

Amazon’s Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition has its first proper discount with Amazon knocking $50 off the price

  • Amazon US
  • Was: £279.99
  • $50 off
View Deal

One thing to note, if you have an older Kindle device you’re trading in, you can save an extra 20% on this deal, which would be an additional $46 off.

The Kindle Colorsoft, which comes with 32GB of storage, was a brand new category of device from Amazon in 2024 and it’s the first ever colour Kindle, which is a long-held wish from users.

The 7-inch Colorsoft display brings books, travel guides, and graphic novels to life with more of a tablet-like experience combined with the easy-on-the-eyes strengths of an e-reader. You can also highlight in colour too!

Amazon says this model has been designed for reading with none of the glare or intense light you’ll get from a tablet screen, and has a back light that’ll automatically adjust to your surroundings – day or night.

Amazon explains that the “custom formulated coatings between the display layers to enhance the colour, a light guide with micro-deflectors to minimise stray light, and an ultra-thin coating in the display stack to improve optical performance. We built the display on an oxide backplane for sharper contrast, faster page turns, and better image quality.”

Battery life will last for 8 weeks and can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C. It’s still waterproof too.

You might like…

This Galaxy S24 price cut just made the S25 pointless

This Galaxy S24 price cut just made the S25 pointless

Hannah Davies 5 hours ago
Sky’s TV and Broadband package is now more affordable than ever

Sky’s TV and Broadband package is now more affordable than ever

Jessica Gorringe 6 hours ago
Forget the OnePlus 13 when the OnePlus 12 is this cheap

Forget the OnePlus 13 when the OnePlus 12 is this cheap

Hannah Davies 6 hours ago
Switch OLED is now down to a bargain price after the Switch 2 announcement

Switch OLED is now down to a bargain price after the Switch 2 announcement

Jessica Gorringe 7 hours ago
RoboCop: Rogue City on PS5 for under £20? I like it!

RoboCop: Rogue City on PS5 for under £20? I like it!

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Honor Magic 7 Pro already has £200 off, and it’s only just come out

Honor Magic 7 Pro already has £200 off, and it’s only just come out

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access