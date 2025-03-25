I’ve reviewed all the Amazon Kindles and these are my Spring Deal Days picks

Amazon’s latest deal bonanza is here in the form of the Spring Deal Days, and as expected, there’s a bunch of savings across the Kindle range. But which one is the best pick? Let’s run through the range and decide.

Amazon released new Kindles in October 2024, so all the models below are fairly recent. While they were discounted for Black Friday 2024, Amazon’s Spring Deal Days bring the increasingly popular readers down in price again for 2025.

However, not all the Kindles are on sale yet, and some only have certain colours available. This could change as we move through the deal days, so keep an eye out.

Kindles on sale

The Kindle (2024) is the best budget choice

Just as easy to recommend as its predecessor Pros Tasteful new colour

The smallest Kindle option

Bright light Cons No warm light

No waterproofing

The budget option – the Kindle (2024) is ideal for those who just want a device to read books on. The base Kindle eschews what we’d refer to as ‘luxury’ e-reader features, including waterproofing, a flush display and a warm light that’s easier on the eyes when it’s dark. In return, you’ll save a lot of money.

As part of the Spring Sale, Amazon has slashed the price of the price of the Black model – however the Matcha option, which you can see pictured above, isn’t on deal.

Read our full Kindle (2024) review for a more in-depth look.

The Kindle Colorsoft is for those who want colour

Amazon’s first colour reader didn’t have a smooth launch, with a few delays and long shipping times. Amazon customer reviews noted discoloration issues, and we noticed similar issues with our review unit. Is this issue a dealbreaker? Not really, but the Colorsoft is still a first-gen product and that often comes with teething issues.

Still, it’s the only Kindle with a colour display – making it ideal for comics and travel guides – and it includes all the ‘Signature Edition’ benefits like wireless charging and plenty of storage.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Colorsoft is discounted for Spring Deal Days, so it’s a little lighter on the wallet now than it has been making this the best time to buy if it’s been sitting in your basket since launch.

Read our full Kindle Colorsoft review for a more in-depth look.

The Kindle Scribe 2024 is great for taking notes

There is another member of the Kindle family, although it’s a little different and not really comparable to the two above.

The Scribe is larger (it has a 10-inch screen) and is more of a note-taking device than a reading one. Of course, it still displays all your Kindle books, but it comes with a pen for scribbling down thoughts and the like. There are notebooks and lots of AI influence in the software

One of the best e-ink tablets for writing Pros One of the best digital writing experiences around

Exceptional battery life

Fantastic big-screen reading experience Cons Handwriting recognition and transcription could be more in-depth

No wireless charging like cheaper Kindles

Stylus can easily become detached from the Scribe

Read our full Kindle Scribe 2024 review for a more in-depth look.

Kindle Paperwhites are not on sale

Easy to recommend Pros Excellent screen

Nice colour options

Improvements to the build quality Cons Signature Edition required for some features

Uneven light

At the time of writing, the Kindle Paperwhite isn’t on offer and it’s retailing at its RRP. We’ve seen this Kindle drop in price before, so there’s every chance it’ll join the rest of the range over the course of the week, but for now its not.

Read our full Kindle Paperwhite review for a more in-depth look.