:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

I’ve reviewed all the Amazon Kindles and these are my Spring Deal Days picks

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Amazon’s latest deal bonanza is here in the form of the Spring Deal Days, and as expected, there’s a bunch of savings across the Kindle range. But which one is the best pick? Let’s run through the range and decide.

Amazon released new Kindles in October 2024, so all the models below are fairly recent. While they were discounted for Black Friday 2024, Amazon’s Spring Deal Days bring the increasingly popular readers down in price again for 2025.

However, not all the Kindles are on sale yet, and some only have certain colours available. This could change as we move through the deal days, so keep an eye out.

Kindles on sale

The Kindle (2024) is the best budget choice

kindle2024reviewproduct
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Just as easy to recommend as its predecessor

Pros

  • Tasteful new colour
  • The smallest Kindle option
  • Bright light

Cons

  • No warm light
  • No waterproofing

The budget option – the Kindle (2024) is ideal for those who just want a device to read books on. The base Kindle eschews what we’d refer to as ‘luxury’ e-reader features, including waterproofing, a flush display and a warm light that’s easier on the eyes when it’s dark. In return, you’ll save a lot of money.

As part of the Spring Sale, Amazon has slashed the price of the price of the Black model – however the Matcha option, which you can see pictured above, isn’t on deal.

Read our full Kindle (2024) review for a more in-depth look.

The Kindle Colorsoft is for those who want colour

Amazon’s first colour reader didn’t have a smooth launch, with a few delays and long shipping times. Amazon customer reviews noted discoloration issues, and we noticed similar issues with our review unit. Is this issue a dealbreaker? Not really, but the Colorsoft is still a first-gen product and that often comes with teething issues.

Still, it’s the only Kindle with a colour display – making it ideal for comics and travel guides – and it includes all the ‘Signature Edition’ benefits like wireless charging and plenty of storage.

Kindle Colorsoft library
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Colorsoft is discounted for Spring Deal Days, so it’s a little lighter on the wallet now than it has been making this the best time to buy if it’s been sitting in your basket since launch.

Read our full Kindle Colorsoft review for a more in-depth look.

The Kindle Scribe 2024 is great for taking notes

There is another member of the Kindle family, although it’s a little different and not really comparable to the two above.

The Scribe is larger (it has a 10-inch screen) and is more of a note-taking device than a reading one. Of course, it still displays all your Kindle books, but it comes with a pen for scribbling down thoughts and the like. There are notebooks and lots of AI influence in the software
Kindle Scribe 2024 and pen on a table
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

One of the best e-ink tablets for writing

Pros

  • One of the best digital writing experiences around
  • Exceptional battery life
  • Fantastic big-screen reading experience

Cons

  • Handwriting recognition and transcription could be more in-depth
  • No wireless charging like cheaper Kindles
  • Stylus can easily become detached from the Scribe

Read our full Kindle Scribe 2024 review for a more in-depth look.

Kindle Paperwhites are not on sale

New Kindle Paperwhite - store page in hand
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Easy to recommend

Pros

  • Excellent screen
  • Nice colour options
  • Improvements to the build quality

Cons

  • Signature Edition required for some features
  • Uneven light

At the time of writing, the Kindle Paperwhite isn’t on offer and it’s retailing at its RRP. We’ve seen this Kindle drop in price before, so there’s every chance it’ll join the rest of the range over the course of the week, but for now its not.

Read our full Kindle Paperwhite review for a more in-depth look.

You might like…

The 2025 flagship OnePlus 13 drops to its lowest price yet

The 2025 flagship OnePlus 13 drops to its lowest price yet

Lewis Painter 7 mins ago
TCL’s 32-inch Fire TV is at its lowest ever price on Amazon

TCL’s 32-inch Fire TV is at its lowest ever price on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 53 mins ago
Track your valuables on the cheap with this tempting Tile offer

Track your valuables on the cheap with this tempting Tile offer

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
This portable power bank with a built-in cable is now under £27

This portable power bank with a built-in cable is now under £27

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
This secret Pixel 9 deal is flying under the Amazon sale radar

This secret Pixel 9 deal is flying under the Amazon sale radar

Lewis Painter 2 hours ago
Amazon Echo Pop vs Echo Dot: Which smart speaker should you buy?

Amazon Echo Pop vs Echo Dot: Which smart speaker should you buy?

Max Parker 3 hours ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access