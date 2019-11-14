Amazon has just unveiled its Music Unlimited offer ahead of Black Friday

When it comes to banging deals, Amazon is no stranger to offering some great promotions on its very own services, including this phenomenal saving on its Music Unlimited service. Pay just 99p ahead of the upcoming Amazon Black Friday deals for your first four months of non-stop tunes

Saving those who sign-up for those initial four months a total of up to £38.97 with Amazon Music Unlimited – costing £9.99 a month and £7.99 a month for Prime members – it goes without saying this is an audiophile’s dream.

Amazon Music Unlimited Deal Get 4 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited for Only 99p Saving you up to £39.98, get an incredible catalogue of 50 million+ songs that you can listen to ad-free, online or offline on any device, including Alexa powered gadgets.

Whether you’re taking the plunge and finally paying for a premium music-streaming plan, or you want to trial out one of the competition, this is a great way to get straight to the music you love. More importantly, it’s pretty nice on the ol’ bank account, giving you all the bangers you could ever need for just 99p across the entire four-month trial period. If anything, that’s your Christmas and New Year’s parties sorted.

Related: Best Black Friday Deals

Amazon’s answer to Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer, you can find a huge catalogue of music from your favourite artists, as well as curated playlists and radio stations. Boasting over 50 million songs, you can listen to quality versions of your favourite tracks and take them with you wherever you are on your device, online and offline.

Void of advertisements, listen to favourite albums all the way through without interruption and, with such a huge library of music to wade your way through, rediscover old classics, keep your finger on the pulse of the latest beats and even open yourself up to brand new artists.

Amazon Music Unlimited Deal Get 4 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited for Only 99p Saving you up to £39.98, get an incredible catalogue of 50 million+ songs that you can listen to ad-free, online or offline on any device, including Alexa powered gadgets.

As well as the obvious ability to stream to devices like your smartphone, laptop and tablet, Amazon Unlimited Music also comes with a smooth partnership with any Alexa powered devices, allowing you to make unique requests like, “Alexa, play some 90s soft rock” and get exactly what you requested, whilst asking this of Alexa with Spotify may prove… less fruitful.

Really, unless you’re already well on board with another music streaming provider, this is a no brainer, giving you all that music goodness for just 99p for the first four months of Amazon Music Unlimited. Thereafter, if you don’t like it, just cancel it before the auto-renew kicks in. Simple.

If you want to stay up to date throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…