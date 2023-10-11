Amazon just topped its own Prime Day deal for the Honor 90

You can now pick up an Honor 90 deal on Amazon that’s even better than the deal we featured yesterday.

Amazon’s Prime Day price cuts are so aggressive, the online retailer has turned to one-upping itself within the span of its Big Deal Days event. Crazy.

Take this deal, for instance. Yesterday we were raving about what great value the Honor 90 was this Prime Day, dropping from its £449.99 RRP to £349.99. Now Amazon has gone and undercut itself, with a further price slash bringing the Honor 90 down to just £332.49.

Save 26% on the Honor 90 this Prime Day Amazon has applied further savings to the Honor 90 as part of its latest Prime Day sales event. Amazon

Save 26%

Now £332.49 View Deal

That’s now a 26% saving on the phone’s recommended retail price. Of course, RRP is often a handy way to pump up the apparent value of a deal with older devices, but the Honor 90 only launched in June.

Like we said yesterday, sub-£350 is a great price for a classy mid-ranger that we awarded 4 stars out of 5 earlier in the year. The Honor 90’s stand-out feature is undoubtedly its 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display with its unusual (for an Android phone) 2664 1200.

It’s sharper, more colour accurate, and just plain better than you’re going to get on pretty much any other phone at this price. Heck, it’s better than a lot of the flagship phone displays that pass through our hands.

You also get great battery life, solid performance, and a capable 200MP main camera, not to mention a classily curvaceous display. This Honor 90 deal gives you a whole lot of phone for £332.49.