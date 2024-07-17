Amazon just made the OnePlus 11 an essential upgrade

If you’re looking for an Android smartphone that’s a brilliant all-rounder and boasts flagship-level features but without a premium price tag, then the OnePlus 11 is a great option.

Save £279.10 and get the SIM-free OnePlus 11 for just £519.90 in the Prime Day 2024 sale.

Upgrade to the OnePlus 11 for under £520 Upgrade to the powerful Android all-rounder, the OnePlus 11, for just £519.90 in the Amazon Prime Day sale and save a massive £279.10 off its RRP. Amazon

Was £799

Now £519.90 View Deal

Although the OnePlus 11 isn’t the latest smartphone in the OnePlus range, it still boasts numerous premium and flagship features. Its 6.7-inch AMOLED display not only supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 Plus for a cinematic experience with vivid picture quality but it is also fitted with a 1-120Hz refresh rate, making animations and scrolling feel smooth.

Running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, Mobile Editor Lewis Painter found that general performance was “snappy, with apps loading instantly and no sign of stutter or lag”.

The OnePlus 11’s camera was designed in collaboration with Hasselblad and features a trio of rear lenses, consisting of a 50MP main fitted with OIS, a 48MP ultrawide and a 32MP portrait telephoto lens.

Overall we were impressed with the camera setup, finding it to be capable and able to “handle a variety of scenes” even in more difficult low-light conditions.

With a 5000mAh battery capacity, the OnePlus 11 can comfortably deliver an all-day battery life making it perfect for taking out on the go. When you do need to recharge, thanks to its 100W Supervooc compatibility, we found it takes just 28 minutes to charge from 1-100%.

We gave the OnePlus 11 a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Lewis hailing the handset as “a great all-rounder, hitting most criteria for what a flagship smartphone should offer.”

He continues: “It looks premium, boasts a gorgeous display, high-end performance, all-day battery life and, crucially, impressive camera chops with no immediate pitfalls.”

If you want a reliable smartphone but aren’t necessarily fussed about having the newest device, then we would seriously recommend the OnePlus 11. Now just £519, this is a genuine bargain for such a powerful phone.

