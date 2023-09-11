Amazon just lopped £200 off the Galaxy Z Flip 5

Exciting news for anyone interested in upgrading to a foldable phone – Amazon has a deal on the newest Samsung Galaxy Flip phone that saves you £200.

On the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 product page, there is currently a voucher saving you £200 on the original cost, making this newest addition to Samsung’s range only £849 – a great price for a current-gen foldable.

In our review, our Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter identified the Z Flip 5 as a “big improvement” on its predecessor, the Z Flip 4, sporting some of the most premium features on the market.

£200 off the newest Samsung Flip phone A rare opportunity to grab a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for under £1,000, this deal expires on September 26 so take a look today. Amazon

Was £1049

Now £849 View Deal

Chief among these features is the basic ‘feel’ of the device – it looks like a premium foldable, especially when closed, as it avoids leaving a noticeable gap between the two halves of the screen (an issue that was present on previous models). Beyond that, it is thin and lightweight, allowing it to have “a ridiculously compact size for a phone that packs a large flagship-quality 6.7-inch display.”

On top of that, the phone feels especially firm and sturdy at the hinge, meaning you can be confident it won’t snap closed on you when it’s half-opened, while still being balanced enough to comfortably flip one-handed.

The screens are vital to the success of a flip phone, and Samsung has done well here – the external 3.4-inch display is integrated with helpful apps including messages, Google Maps and WhatsApp, while on the inner display, you can enjoy a 6.7-inch AMOLED, Full HD screen with a dynamic 120hz display, which is well within flagship phone expectations. Lewis also noted that the plastic used feels more satisfying and closer to glass than most older foldable touchscreen phones.

If you are interested in switching to a foldable, a deal this good presents the best opportunity to do so, giving you access to one the flagship experience for less. Just make sure you grab this voucher before September 26th, when it expires.