Amazon just lopped £200 off the Galaxy Z Flip 5

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Exciting news for anyone interested in upgrading to a foldable phone – Amazon has a deal on the newest Samsung Galaxy Flip phone that saves you £200.

On the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 product page, there is currently a voucher saving you £200 on the original cost, making this newest addition to Samsung’s range only £849 – a great price for a current-gen foldable. 

In our review, our Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter identified the Z Flip 5 as a “big improvement” on its predecessor, the Z Flip 4, sporting some of the most premium features on the market.

£200 off the newest Samsung Flip phone

A rare opportunity to grab a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for under £1,000, this deal expires on September 26 so take a look today.

  • Amazon
  • Was £1049
  • Now £849
View Deal

Chief among these features is the basic ‘feel’ of the device – it looks like a premium foldable, especially when closed, as it avoids leaving a noticeable gap between the two halves of the screen (an issue that was present on previous models). Beyond that, it is thin and lightweight, allowing it to have “a ridiculously compact size for a phone that packs a large flagship-quality 6.7-inch display.”

On top of that, the phone feels especially firm and sturdy at the hinge, meaning you can be confident it won’t snap closed on you when it’s half-opened, while still being balanced enough to comfortably flip one-handed.

The screens are vital to the success of a flip phone, and Samsung has done well here – the external 3.4-inch display is integrated with helpful apps including messages, Google Maps and WhatsApp, while on the inner display, you can enjoy a 6.7-inch AMOLED, Full HD screen with a dynamic 120hz display, which is well within flagship phone expectations. Lewis also noted that the plastic used feels more satisfying and closer to glass than most older foldable touchscreen phones.

If you are interested in switching to a foldable, a deal this good presents the best opportunity to do so, giving you access to one the flagship experience for less. Just make sure you grab this voucher before September 26th, when it expires.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

