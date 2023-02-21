 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon just dropped the best Pixel 7 Pro deal yet

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Pixel 7 Pro has dropped to the lowest price yet thanks to this Amazon deal.

If you’re interested in securing a huge saving on one of the very best phones on the market, head on over to the online retail giant. The Pixel 7 Pro can currently be had, in ‘Snow’ white, for just £661.44.

Save 22% on the Google Pixel 7 Pro

Save 22% on the Google Pixel 7 Pro

Amazon is offering the Google Pixel 7 Pro for 22 percent lower than its usual price, marking one of the hottest smartphone deals of the year so far.

  • Amazon
  • Save 22%
  • Now £661.44
View Deal

That’s a massive saving of 22 percent on an RRP of £849. For a flagship phone that only launched in October, that’s a pretty extraordinary deal.

Especially given the enduring quality of the Pixel 7 Pro. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our review, and we stand by our comments even with a new generation of souped-up Android rivals like the Samsung Galaxy S23 coming to market.

The Pixel 7 Pro effectively dips out of the performance race with its own custom Google Tensor 2 chip, which places clever AI tricks and custom knowhow above tiresome benchmark brinkmanship.

Clever camera tricks like Photo Unblur, Magic Erase, Real Tone and Face Unblur set it apart from the crowd, as does the phone’s unmatched translation and voice transcription skills.

Beyond that it’s simply a very pleasant phone to own, with a uniquely vibrant design, a crisp 6.7-inch AMOLED display, the cleanest Android OS in the business, and one of the best camera systems on any phone.

If you’re a big night shooter, in particular, you won’t find a more capable low light shooter on the market. It’s spookily crisp and clear stuff.

Our Max Parker said that the Pixel 7 Pro was “one of the phones I have enjoyed using most” in 2022, if you needed any further endorsement. With this deal in particular, the Pixel 7 Pro is a total no-brainer.

You might like…

Best Android phones 2023: From foldable flagships to well-priced Pixels

Best Android phones 2023: From foldable flagships to well-priced Pixels

Max Parker 4 days ago
Best camera phones 2023: The top choices we’ve tested and reviewed

Best camera phones 2023: The top choices we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 5 days ago
Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 6 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.