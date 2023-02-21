Amazon just dropped the best Pixel 7 Pro deal yet

The Pixel 7 Pro has dropped to the lowest price yet thanks to this Amazon deal.

If you’re interested in securing a huge saving on one of the very best phones on the market, head on over to the online retail giant. The Pixel 7 Pro can currently be had, in ‘Snow’ white, for just £661.44.

That’s a massive saving of 22 percent on an RRP of £849. For a flagship phone that only launched in October, that’s a pretty extraordinary deal.

Especially given the enduring quality of the Pixel 7 Pro. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our review, and we stand by our comments even with a new generation of souped-up Android rivals like the Samsung Galaxy S23 coming to market.

The Pixel 7 Pro effectively dips out of the performance race with its own custom Google Tensor 2 chip, which places clever AI tricks and custom knowhow above tiresome benchmark brinkmanship.

Clever camera tricks like Photo Unblur, Magic Erase, Real Tone and Face Unblur set it apart from the crowd, as does the phone’s unmatched translation and voice transcription skills.

Beyond that it’s simply a very pleasant phone to own, with a uniquely vibrant design, a crisp 6.7-inch AMOLED display, the cleanest Android OS in the business, and one of the best camera systems on any phone.

If you’re a big night shooter, in particular, you won’t find a more capable low light shooter on the market. It’s spookily crisp and clear stuff.

Our Max Parker said that the Pixel 7 Pro was “one of the phones I have enjoyed using most” in 2022, if you needed any further endorsement. With this deal in particular, the Pixel 7 Pro is a total no-brainer.