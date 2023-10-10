Amazon just dropped an unmissable Pixel 7 bundle

Amazon has dropped another almighty deal as part of its Prime Big Deal Days event, in the form of a cut-price Pixel 7 bundle.

You can currently pick up a Pixel 7 and a set of Pixel Buds A-Series true wireless earphones as part of a bundle worth £708.99, for just £473.99. That’s a 33% saving.

Save 33% on this Pixel 7 and Pixel Buds A-Series bundle Amazon is selling the Pixel 7 and the Pixel Buds A-Series as part of a great-value bundle this Prime Big Deal Day. Amazon

Save 33%

Now £473.99 View Deal

This is a serious deal for two beautifully complimentary products. The Pixel 7 is one of our favourite phones of the past year or so, earning a 4.5 star review from us.

“The Pixel 7 offers a charming and impressive all-round experience, with a particularly impressive camera system, making it very good value for its asking price,” we concluded.

While it’s true that the Pixel 8 was recently launched, the Pixel 7 remains a compelling option. The design is largely unchanged, for one thing, while Google’s sharp software experience remains consistent across the Pixel range.

You get a great camera, a great screen, and great software, all for a mid-market price.

Meanwhile, the Pixel Buds A-Series earned a 4-star review from us. “The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are a solid cheap true wireless pair,” we said, whilst praising their “clear and detailed sound”, solid design and features, and excellent Google Assistant integration.

You’ve probably picked up a theme here, in that we rated both devices for their value. Now that they’ve been bundled together and had their price chopped significantly, the value is off the charts.

You’ll struggle to find a better value smartphone bundle this Prime Big Deal Days event, though of course, we’ll do our best to find one for you.