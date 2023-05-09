 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon just dropped an unbelievable smart home bundle

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon is currently offering a brilliant bundle deal on the Blink Video Doorbell, with an Echo Dot smart speaker thrown in at a knock-down price.

The combination deal will set you back just £48.99 for both. That’s a saving of £65.99, or less than the RRP for either device on its own.

Buying this Amazon bundle is a great way to instantly make your home smarter. By linking the two Amazon products up, you’ll get a clear notification on the Echo Dot speaker when someone is at the door.

Save £65.99 on this Blink Video Doorbell and Echo Dot bundle

Save £65.99 on this Blink Video Doorbell and Echo Dot bundle

Amazon is offering the Blink Video Doorbell and the Echo Dot together for £48.99, which is a saving of £65.99, or 57%.

  • Amazon
  • Save 57%
  • Now £48.99
View Deal

What’s more, you’ll be able to use the Echo Dot in conjunction with the Blink Video Doorbell to conduct a two-way conversation with whoever’s at the door from wherever in the house you’ve placed the speaker.

By itself, the Blink Video Doorbell is a handy little device. We scored it 4 stars out of 5 in our review, calling it “An impressively cheap video doorbell”.

It’ll record clear 1080p video footage of whoever comes to the door. That footage can either be saved to the cloud with a Blink Subscription Plan (there’s a free 30-day trial), or locally with a Sync Module 2 and USB drive (sold separately).

You can also set the Blink to send alerts to your phone whenever someone comes to your door. You can then open up a live video feed from wherever you are, with full two-way audio.

The Blink can operate off two AA batteries, or you can hardwire it for a more permanent solution. It’s IP54 weather resistance, so it should be able to stand up to the rain and the wind.

As for the Echo Dot (5th generation), we scored it a very impressive 4.5 stars out of 5. “An audio upgrade on the previous model, the Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) is now a capable music speaker, as well as a great smart speaker for smart home control and general enquiries,” we concluded.

You might like…

Best Amazon Echo 2023: See the best Alexa devices

Best Amazon Echo 2023: See the best Alexa devices

David Ludlow 2 months ago
Best smart speakers: The best voice assistant speakers

Best smart speakers: The best voice assistant speakers

Kob Monney 5 months ago
Amazon Echo Studio Review

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Kob Monney 4 years ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.