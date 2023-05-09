Amazon just dropped an unbelievable smart home bundle

Amazon is currently offering a brilliant bundle deal on the Blink Video Doorbell, with an Echo Dot smart speaker thrown in at a knock-down price.

The combination deal will set you back just £48.99 for both. That’s a saving of £65.99, or less than the RRP for either device on its own.

Buying this Amazon bundle is a great way to instantly make your home smarter. By linking the two Amazon products up, you’ll get a clear notification on the Echo Dot speaker when someone is at the door.

What’s more, you’ll be able to use the Echo Dot in conjunction with the Blink Video Doorbell to conduct a two-way conversation with whoever’s at the door from wherever in the house you’ve placed the speaker.

By itself, the Blink Video Doorbell is a handy little device. We scored it 4 stars out of 5 in our review, calling it “An impressively cheap video doorbell”.

It’ll record clear 1080p video footage of whoever comes to the door. That footage can either be saved to the cloud with a Blink Subscription Plan (there’s a free 30-day trial), or locally with a Sync Module 2 and USB drive (sold separately).

You can also set the Blink to send alerts to your phone whenever someone comes to your door. You can then open up a live video feed from wherever you are, with full two-way audio.

The Blink can operate off two AA batteries, or you can hardwire it for a more permanent solution. It’s IP54 weather resistance, so it should be able to stand up to the rain and the wind.

As for the Echo Dot (5th generation), we scored it a very impressive 4.5 stars out of 5. “An audio upgrade on the previous model, the Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) is now a capable music speaker, as well as a great smart speaker for smart home control and general enquiries,” we concluded.