Amazon just discounted AirPods Max on the sly

This Apple AirPods Max discount represents a great way to save on the over-ear headphones, if you’re ok with sticking with the trusty Lighting connector.

Amazon is selling the AirPods Max for just £429, which is the lowest price in the last 30 days. Considering these cans launched at £549, this is a £120 saving.

For some reason, Amazon is not shouting from the rooftops about this deal as it’s not on the main Deals page, so you can thank our chief deal spotter for sniffing this one out.

There are a couple of colours available including green, silver and space grey and on top of that you’ll get fast and free delivery if you’re an Amazon Prime member. If you’re not happy with the product, you can return this purchase for free.

This is not the absolute cheapest price we’ve seen on AirPods Max. They have slipped below £400 this year, but this is the lowest in at least the last month.

Considering the latest Apple AirPods Max update did nothing but introduce some new colours and switch from Lightning to USB-C, you’re absolutely good to go with these headphones.

A genuine AirPods Max 2 update still seems a while away.

Are Apple's high-end ANC headphones worth the staggering price? Pros Wonderful, versatile sound

Many clever design elements and strong build quality

Spatial audio can be immersive for the apps that support it

Strong connection to the Apple ecosystem Cons Lack of ‘off’ button is annoying

The included case is bad in just about every way

Heavy and can’t be folded down

The high price can’t be ignored

We’re big proponents of this product for those entrenched in the Apple ecosystem. They boast wonderful and versatile sound, offer spatial audio for compatible apps, and there are plenty of clever design elements.

The adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) remains a standout feature and will change depending on your surroundings. They’re comfortable, they have a strong build quality and they’re brilliant for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV users.

Our reviewer gave them a four star score with our reviewer concluding: “AirPods Max are a luxury pair of headphones aimed solely at those who entrench themselves fully in Apple’s ever-expanding ecosystem of content.”