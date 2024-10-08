Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon is selling a QLED Toshiba TV for under £180

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

If you’re looking for a new TV but don’t want to wait until Black Friday sales, there’s a chance to bag yourself a Toshiba 4K QLED TV right now.

It’s a 43-inch model, but it does support HDR, so it’ll make a good option for a smaller room. Amazon has reduced the price of it by 25%, bringing it down to £179.

That’s a pretty good deal in our book for a 43-inch TV, especially one that supports 4K HDR.

It comes with Fire TV, so you get apps such as Prime Video, Netflix, NOW, Disney+, BBC iPlayer included, as well as Alexa integration to search and find content. You will need an Amazon account to have access to features such as the UI and Alexa voice control.

There’s Freeview support, which brings all the UK catch-up apps into one place; plus there’s Bluetooth and AirPlay streaming, the latter allows for streaming video and audio from an iPhone or an iPad.

Picture-wise, Toshiba’s TRU Picture Engine automatically upscales non-4K content, while also boosting contrast and black levels. HDR10 and Dolby Vision are supported, with the latter helping to improve the set’s HDR performance with content that supports it.

There are down-firing speakers that are compatible with Dolby Atmos processing to try and produce a better a sound from its speakers.

For such an affordable TV, there’s a huge number of features packed into small TV, and with this Prime deal, you can get it for even less.

