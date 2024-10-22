Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon is now selling Fire Tablets for next to nothing

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

You don’t have to spend hundreds on an iPad for a great tablet experience. In fact, you don’t have to spend £50. Check out this deal on a refurbished Amazon Fire Tablet.

The manufacturer and retailer is selling a certified refurbished Fire HD 8 tablet for a ridiculously low £37.99. That’s a 58% saving on the price of a new model; a £52 saving on £89.99.

£37.99 for a Fire HD 8 tablet (refurb)

£37.99 for a Fire HD 8 tablet (refurb)

Amazon is flogging off its Fire HD 8 tablet from 2022 with these refurbished models down to £37.99.

  • Amazon
  • Was £89.99
  • Now £37.99
View Deal

You can get free delivery with Amazon Prime and there are free returns within 30 days. This model has 32GB of storage and you can choose from three colours – pink, blue and black.

You’ll get a 13-hour battery life from this 2022 model, which had a 30% faster processor compared to its predecessor. There’s an 8-inch HD display too, making it ideal for enjoying compatible streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. There’s also compatibility with the Kindle app and store.

As for the refurbished model, the customer reviews are full of folks saying they’re glad they opted for this version. Most were impressed with the quality and price and were happy they were able to purchase a more environmentally-friendly model.

Amazon says: “Each pre-owned device goes through a full diagnostic test, thorough cleaning and inspection, secure data wipe, and replacement of any defective parts identified in testing (where applicable).”

The battery has been tested and charged and it’ll be running the latest version of the software too.

The Fire HD 8 (2022) has recently been updated by Amazon, which is probably why we’re getting a little more of a discount on this refurbished 2022 model. Our reviewer calls it “a decent cheap tablet from Amazon,” and says “this could suit you well if you want to watch videos on the go but are constrained by a tight budget.”

You might like…

You can now get a Ninja air fryer for less under £70

You can now get a Ninja air fryer for less under £70

Chris Smith 29 mins ago
We’ve found the best Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 deals – starting at £9.85

We’ve found the best Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 deals – starting at £9.85

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
Breville’s affordable espresso maker just got even cheaper

Breville’s affordable espresso maker just got even cheaper

Jon Mundy 7 hours ago
Ninja’s pizza oven is going for a never before seen price

Ninja’s pizza oven is going for a never before seen price

Jon Mundy 8 hours ago
EE’s new PS5 bundle is an early Christmas bargain

EE’s new PS5 bundle is an early Christmas bargain

Jon Mundy 9 hours ago
These top tier running earbuds are now half the price of AirPods

These top tier running earbuds are now half the price of AirPods

Chris Smith 24 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words