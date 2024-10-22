Amazon is now selling Fire Tablets for next to nothing

You don’t have to spend hundreds on an iPad for a great tablet experience. In fact, you don’t have to spend £50. Check out this deal on a refurbished Amazon Fire Tablet.

The manufacturer and retailer is selling a certified refurbished Fire HD 8 tablet for a ridiculously low £37.99. That’s a 58% saving on the price of a new model; a £52 saving on £89.99.

£37.99 for a Fire HD 8 tablet (refurb) Amazon is flogging off its Fire HD 8 tablet from 2022 with these refurbished models down to £37.99. Amazon

Was £89.99

Now £37.99 View Deal

You can get free delivery with Amazon Prime and there are free returns within 30 days. This model has 32GB of storage and you can choose from three colours – pink, blue and black.

You’ll get a 13-hour battery life from this 2022 model, which had a 30% faster processor compared to its predecessor. There’s an 8-inch HD display too, making it ideal for enjoying compatible streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. There’s also compatibility with the Kindle app and store.

As for the refurbished model, the customer reviews are full of folks saying they’re glad they opted for this version. Most were impressed with the quality and price and were happy they were able to purchase a more environmentally-friendly model.

Amazon says: “Each pre-owned device goes through a full diagnostic test, thorough cleaning and inspection, secure data wipe, and replacement of any defective parts identified in testing (where applicable).”

The battery has been tested and charged and it’ll be running the latest version of the software too.

The Fire HD 8 (2022) has recently been updated by Amazon, which is probably why we’re getting a little more of a discount on this refurbished 2022 model. Our reviewer calls it “a decent cheap tablet from Amazon,” and says “this could suit you well if you want to watch videos on the go but are constrained by a tight budget.”