Black Friday isn’t here just yet, but Amazon is already slashing the price of this Sage Barista Express coffee machine to beat AO.com’s offer. The site has discounted £171.95 and now you can get your hands on the machine for just £428.

From an RRP of £599.95, that’s a huge saving and an opportunity to bag a quality coffee machine. The Sage Barista Express has an in-built grinder that can take you from coffee bean to cup of espresso in less than a minute.

Best Sage Coffee Machine Deal Sage BES875UK The Barista Express with Temp Control Milk Jug, Brushed Stainless Steel Get your hands on a Sage Barista Express coffee machine. Sage are known for their build quality and this is a great opportunity to get a top quality coffee machine for less.

You’re saving time. You’re saving money. What’s not to like? If you’re in the market for a quality coffee machine this deal could be the one for you. The mark of quality that we have come to expect from Sage products is also reinforced in the machine’s two-year warranty.

The machine’s steam wand produces high pressure steam for Barista quality milk, so you can make that cappuccino you’ve been craving.

This is an appealing, compact machine, that will look nice on any kitchen counter. It holds two litres of water too, so you won’t have to fill it up after every cup.

It’s easy to maintain too, but worth cleaning regularly if you get one. A pin comes in the box for cleaning the steaming wand and there’s a storage container included to keep all your accompanying cleaning bits-and-bobs in.

We were already impressed with AO.com’s deal, which took the machine’s price down to £429, but now Amazon have pipped them at the post and dropped it even further, even if it is only by a pound.

If you’re in the market for a solid, good quality coffee machine, this is definitely a good opportunity to save some money while investing in a good machine. Sage are known for build quality and this machine gives options for manual control too. It’s well worth a go for coffee lovers.

