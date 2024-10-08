Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon has the ultimate Fire TV Stick offer for binge-watchers

Amazon has a great offer on its Fire TV Stick 4K, with a knock down price as part of the Prime Big Deal Days event.

You can currently grab the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for just £39.99. With £20 knocked off, that represents a 33% saving on the streaming stick’s £59.99 RRP.

Amazon’s streaming stick range can be a little confusing, so here’s the lowdown. This is for the second generation Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which launched last year with an updated 1.7GHz quad-core processor for a 30% boost in performance over the original.

You also get updated Wi-Fi 6 support, which helps to improve the efficiency of internet speeds when using multiple devices connected to a single router. If you have a relatively recent router on a decent broadband plan, you should be able to benefit.

As the name suggests, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) supports content streaming at 4K Ultra HD resolutions, as well as support for Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+.

Every Fire Stick comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, which lets you search for content using your voice. As anyone who’s ever had to input text on a TV remote will be able to attest, this is a godsend.

There’s 8GB of storage and 2GB of RAM, which ensures fluid performance and plenty of space for your chosen streaming apps. The Fire TV Stick might be set up with Amazon at its core, but there’s no issue with streaming Netflix and Disney Plus content, to name just two.

This is also described as “The only streaming media player with the Xbox app”, which lets you stream the likes of Forza Motorsport, Starfield, Palworld, and others straight to your TV. It might be a tiny plug-in device, but the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) really can do it all.

