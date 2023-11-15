Amazon has swiped 42% off the price of these Sony on-ear headphones

If you’re in need of a new pair of on-ear headphones, don’t miss this shockingly good deal on the Sony WH-CH520.

The headphones have plummeted to just £34.99 on Amazon ahead of Black Friday. That’s a whopping 42% off their usual price of £60, meaning you’ll save £25 by shopping now.

The WH-CH520 are a pair of on-ear headphones that launched just this April, making them still very new.

The headphones combine a stylish lightweight design with solid performance and an incredible 50-hour battery life, making them the perfect budget pair to pick up this November.

As you can see in the graph above, this is the cheapest we’ve seen these headphones fall in the short time they’ve been on the market, making this the ideal time to snap them up.

Is the Sony WH-CH520 worth buying?

An on-ear headphone with plenty of features Pros Lightweight design

Very good call performance

Good feature set and customization options

Robust wireless performance Cons On-ear design can pinch

SoundMagic pair offers greater clarity and detail

The Sony WH-CH520 is lightweight and comfortable to wear

Call quality is clear and the headphones have good wireless performance

They offer more features than their pricier rivals

Battery life is long, lasting up to 50 hours

The headphones support the Sony Headphones app for customization options

They have Bluetooth multipoint support for connecting to two devices simultaneously

The DSEE chip helps upscale compressed tracks to better quality

They come in four different color options

The headphones are durable and can be easily carried around

They are a good value for the price, with solid features and performance

The Sony WH-CH520 are a feature-packed pair of on-ears that have just gotten even more affordable.

The headphones offer a lightweight and comfortable design, robust wireless performance and great call quality, making them a solid choice for jumping on Zoom calls as well as listening to your favourite playlists.

Other key features include Bluetooth multipoint for connecting to two devices at a time, as well as DSEE support which upscales compressed tracks and improves the audio quality.

Finally, the WH-CH520 are available in four colours and pack an outstanding 50-hour battery life, meaning you won’t need to stop and charge them every day.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony WH-CH520 review

