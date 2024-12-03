Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon has still got a secret Black Friday deal running on the Echo Dot

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon might have wrapped up its Black Friday sales event along with everyone else, but it’s still running a cheeky deal on the Echo Dot speaker.

The deal gets you the latest version of Amazon’s compact smart speaker, the Echo Dot (5th generation), for just $/£22.99. That’s a 58% discount on its $49.99 / £54.99 RRP.

Save 58% on the Echo Dot (5th generation) speaker

Save 58% on the Echo Dot (5th generation) speaker

The Echo Dot (5th generation) smart speaker is available at a massive 58% discount right now.

  • Amazon
  • Save 58%
  • Now £22.99
View Deal

You can specify it in either Charcoal or Deep Sea Blue. If you want the Glacier White model, you’ll have to pay £25.99. That’s still a big saving, but not quite such outstanding value as the other two colours.

Whichever colour you go for, you’re getting one of the best pint-sized smart speakers on the market. Our Home Tech Editor David Ludlow reviewed this one for us at launch, and handed out a score of 4.5 out of 5.

“An audio upgrade on the previous model, the Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) is now a capable music speaker, as well as a great smart speaker for smart home control and general enquiries,” he concluded.

David also called the Echo Dot (5th generation) “the best value smart speaker you can buy,” even at full price. Following this massive discount, it’s perilously close to must-buy status.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

As you’d expect, the Echo Dot comes with Amazon’s Alexa personal assistant, which is one of the best and most intuitive examples of its kind.

As mentioned above, the Echo Dot (5th generation) sounds a lot better than previous models, thanks to the provision of a larger 1.73-inch front-firing speaker. There’s been a noticeable uptick in bass output, for one thing.

At this price, we’d even recommend that you consider buying a couple of Echo Dot (5th generation) speakers. You can either put them to use in a multi-room set-up, or else pair them up for a bolstered stereo output in the one room.

You might like…

Samsung’s iPad rival can be had for just over £150 if you act fast

Samsung’s iPad rival can be had for just over £150 if you act fast

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
Save over £200 on the four-star Eufy robot vacuum and mop

Save over £200 on the four-star Eufy robot vacuum and mop

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
Stock up on Xbox controllers with this huge price cut

Stock up on Xbox controllers with this huge price cut

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
There’s still 40% off this Shark Cordless Vacuum even though Black Friday is over

There’s still 40% off this Shark Cordless Vacuum even though Black Friday is over

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Forget Black Friday, the AirPods Pro 2 are still available at a huge discount

Forget Black Friday, the AirPods Pro 2 are still available at a huge discount

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
There’s still nearly 50% off these Apple Beats Pro headphones after Cyber Monday

There’s still nearly 50% off these Apple Beats Pro headphones after Cyber Monday

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access