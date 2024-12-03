Amazon has still got a secret Black Friday deal running on the Echo Dot

Amazon might have wrapped up its Black Friday sales event along with everyone else, but it’s still running a cheeky deal on the Echo Dot speaker.

The deal gets you the latest version of Amazon’s compact smart speaker, the Echo Dot (5th generation), for just $/£22.99. That’s a 58% discount on its $49.99 / £54.99 RRP.

You can specify it in either Charcoal or Deep Sea Blue. If you want the Glacier White model, you’ll have to pay £25.99. That’s still a big saving, but not quite such outstanding value as the other two colours.

Whichever colour you go for, you’re getting one of the best pint-sized smart speakers on the market. Our Home Tech Editor David Ludlow reviewed this one for us at launch, and handed out a score of 4.5 out of 5.

“An audio upgrade on the previous model, the Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) is now a capable music speaker, as well as a great smart speaker for smart home control and general enquiries,” he concluded.

David also called the Echo Dot (5th generation) “the best value smart speaker you can buy,” even at full price. Following this massive discount, it’s perilously close to must-buy status.

As you’d expect, the Echo Dot comes with Amazon’s Alexa personal assistant, which is one of the best and most intuitive examples of its kind.

As mentioned above, the Echo Dot (5th generation) sounds a lot better than previous models, thanks to the provision of a larger 1.73-inch front-firing speaker. There’s been a noticeable uptick in bass output, for one thing.

At this price, we’d even recommend that you consider buying a couple of Echo Dot (5th generation) speakers. You can either put them to use in a multi-room set-up, or else pair them up for a bolstered stereo output in the one room.